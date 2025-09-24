Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC Announces Sale of Parkway Mini Storage in Ardmore, Oklahoma
Tulsa, OK, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the successful sale of Parkway Mini Storage, a 539-unit self-storage facility located at 1841 Sam Noble Parkway in Ardmore, Oklahoma. The transaction was completed between two private parties. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Parkway Mini Storage presented investors with a compelling value-add opportunity, offering meaningful upside through improved management practices, increased occupancy, and additional revenue streams. The facility spans more than 80,000 rentable square feet across 9.2 acres, with excess land providing potential for future expansion. During the competitive marketing process, Jones Investment Real Estate generated multiple, qualified offers, underscoring the strong investor demand for value-add, self-storage assets in growing secondary markets.
“This was an exciting assignment because of the clear upside remaining in the property. The new ownership is well-positioned to unlock value by implementing professional management systems and capitalizing on the facility’s strategic location,” said Jared Jones, CCIM, Broker with Jones Investment Real Estate.
Parkway Mini Storage benefits from visibility along U.S. Highway 199 and proximity to Interstate 35, providing convenient access for Ardmore residents and surrounding communities. The property also features vehicle and boat parking, enhancing its appeal to a diverse tenant base.
Jones Investment Real Estate, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction. Jones Investment Real Estate, LLC specializes in the acquisition and disposition of self-storage assets. Led by Jared Jones, CCIM, the firm has completed over $777 million in self-storage transactions. For additional details on this transaction or upcoming investment opportunities, Jared can be reached at 918-948-3941.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
