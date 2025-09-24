Author Frank Uwagbai’s New Book, "Fine Italian Cuisine," is a Collection of Italian Recipes That Are Both Simple to Create But Full of Delicious Flavors

Recent release “Fine Italian Cuisine” from Covenant Books author Frank Uwagbai is a series of delectable and mouth-watering Italian recipes developed by the author throughout his years as a chef. From simple sauces to creative creations, each recipe is sure to delight any dinner guest as they discover the incredibly rich flavors of Italian cuisine.