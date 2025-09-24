Author Frank Uwagbai’s New Book, "Fine Italian Cuisine," is a Collection of Italian Recipes That Are Both Simple to Create But Full of Delicious Flavors
Recent release “Fine Italian Cuisine” from Covenant Books author Frank Uwagbai is a series of delectable and mouth-watering Italian recipes developed by the author throughout his years as a chef. From simple sauces to creative creations, each recipe is sure to delight any dinner guest as they discover the incredibly rich flavors of Italian cuisine.
Dallas, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frank Uwagbai, who has worked in several hotels, restaurants, retirement homes, and more as a chef, has completed his new book, “Fine Italian Cuisine”: a brilliant assortment of Italian recipes that are easy to follow and promise to satisfy any pallet.
“‘Fine Italian Cuisine’ is an outstanding cookbook,” shares Uwagbai. “Each recipe is authentic Italian cuisine. This is backed by thirty years of being a chef and cooking. I am sure you are going to love all of the recipes in this book. They are all simple to understand and prepare.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Frank Uwagbai’s new book is a perfect resource for both seasoned chefs and novices alike, helping to bring authentic Italian flavors into anyone’s kitchen. By sharing his recipes, Uwagbai hopes to encourage readers to embrace their culinary skills and create something incredible.
Readers can purchase “Fine Italian Cuisine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
