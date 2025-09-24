Author Dr. Gary Hughey Jr.’s New Book, "Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Highlights Friendship and Teamwork

Recent release “Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends” from Covenant Books author Dr. Gary Hughey Jr., DSL, is a fun-filled children’s story that takes young readers and listeners into the world of daddy long-leg spiders.