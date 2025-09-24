Author Dr. Gary Hughey Jr.’s New Book, "Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Highlights Friendship and Teamwork
Recent release “Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends” from Covenant Books author Dr. Gary Hughey Jr., DSL, is a fun-filled children’s story that takes young readers and listeners into the world of daddy long-leg spiders.
Rockwall, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gary Hughey Jr., DSL, who has a strategic leadership doctorate from Regent University, has completed his new book, “Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends”: an uplifting children’s story that follows Harvey, a teenage spider, and his spider friends as they learn the true power of teamwork.
Hughey loves to share stories (some fiction) with his wife, kids, and a rescue puppy he calls Muttley Krew. He grew up in Oklahoma and Texas and loves swimming and sitting on the beach. Looking for a way to teach leadership and Christian morals to children, he turned to the cutest, fuzziest, and most exciting creatures God created—spiders.
Hughey welcomes readers and listeners into the world of his story, writing, “Hi! My name is Harvey Longbody. I am a teenage daddy-longlegs spider. Most people fear spiders, but my friends and I are not scary. My very best friends are Ben Bolas and Aahrushi Misu. Ben is a cowboy bolas spider living on a ranch in a tree, and Aahrushi is a crab spider that lives on the top of a sunflower. Even though we are average teenagers, we must stand up to the town bullies, Steven Wolf and his friend, Luke Taranto.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Gary Hughey Jr.’s new book follows Harvey and his friends as they work to stop the local bullies from taking over the Web Safe Bank and making everyone disappear.
Readers can purchase “Harvey Longbody: The Disappearing Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
