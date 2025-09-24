Author Sharon Stephenson’s New Book, "Arrows and Crowns," is a Powerful Call to Action for Parents to Train Their Children to Act in God’s Stead on Earth
Recent release “Arrows and Crowns” from Covenant Books author Sharon Stephenson is a poignant read that highlights the importance of raising one’s child to fight against the forces of Hell and act as God’s guiding light amongst the world. Combining the author’s own experiences with Scripture, Stephenson reveals how raising the next generation of God’s children is the essential role of any parent.
New York, NY, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author Sharon Stephenson’s new book, “Arrows and Crowns” is a powerful call to action for parents to train their children to act in God’s stead on Earth.
Sharon Stephenson, a homeschool mom of two extraordinary young adults who enjoys teaching, distance running, learning, and traveling, has completed her new book, “Arrows and Crowns”: a stirring account that aims to encourage parents to train their children to minister to the world and serve as a soldier for Christ amidst the chaos and darkness of the modern era.
“Your kids and mine…who are they and who are they created to become?” asks Stephenson. “They are part of the most spiritually impactful generation the world has known. They will call the nations to the foot of the cross. They will experience miraculous moves of God nobody has yet testified to. The world will not be able to measure the impact they have, but the population in heaven will testify of their work.
“They are arrows filling warriors’ quivers. They will wear crowns of glory, not for power, but for love and leadership. They carry an anointing for such a time as this. But are they ready? Are their hearts prepared? Who will raise them up? We will.
“‘Arrows and Crowns’ is for the generation of moms and dads who will passionately and diligently train up their children to go into all the world and disciple the nations; moms and dads who know they are fashioning and sharpening arrows who will destroy the works of Hell on this Earth; moms and dads who will train their kids to lead wearing crowns of humility and to love wearing crowns of glory.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Stephenson’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the important role that parents play in raising the next generation of God’s children.
Readers can purchase “Arrows and Crowns” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
