Author Sharon Stephenson’s New Book, "Arrows and Crowns," is a Powerful Call to Action for Parents to Train Their Children to Act in God’s Stead on Earth

Recent release “Arrows and Crowns” from Covenant Books author Sharon Stephenson is a poignant read that highlights the importance of raising one’s child to fight against the forces of Hell and act as God’s guiding light amongst the world. Combining the author’s own experiences with Scripture, Stephenson reveals how raising the next generation of God’s children is the essential role of any parent.