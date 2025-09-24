Author Linda H. Wicks’s New Book, "Walking on the Edge of Eternity," is the Challenging and Inspiring True Story of a Prisoner Turned Pastor
Recent release “Walking on the Edge of Eternity” from Covenant Books author Linda H. Wicks is a gripping true story of a prisoner turned pastor, serving His God and countrymen in war-torn Ukraine.
Hallsville, MO, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda H. Wicks, who lives in Columbia, Missouri, with her husband, has completed her new book, “Walking on the Edge of Eternity”: the story of one Ukrainian man who becomes possessed by the Spirit of God and divinely obsessed with His work.
Author Linda H. Wicks has been married to her husband, Tom, for 52 years. They have three grown children and ten grandchildren. She is an avid reader, loves quilting, and nurturing relationships with family and friends. She finds special joy in investing in her grandkids – having Bible studies with them, taking trips together, frequent texting, and hosting Grammy Camp every summer.
Linda is a 1971 graduate of Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Missouri. Her lifelong passions have been mothering and missions. It was her great joy to serve as Mission Director at her church for over 14 years.
She has been a frequent speaker at MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) and MOMs groups, as well as leading workshops at Hearts at Home Conferences, women’s conferences, and mission events.
Linda’s adventurous spirit has led her on mission trips, global travel and even two skydiving experiences with grandsons for her 70th and 75th birthdays.
Linda writes, “Upon returning to the US, Glen visited our church in Iowa to share all the Lord had done in Ukraine. We could hardly believe the amazing report. Within a few short years of committing to pray for the Crimean Tatars, there were two thriving churches in the area where they lived and even a developing Bible college—all committed to reaching this previously unreached people group! Glen went there to raise and equip Ukrainian believers to reach the Tartars and other unreached peoples. We were in awe of what God had built and were eager to see where He would lead next. He was only laying the groundwork for greater things to come!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda H. Wicks’s new book is a page-turner, but also a faith-builder, as readers see how mightily God is working in and through this devastating war in Ukraine.
Despite the very real danger to himself and his family, Zhenia took food to the starving people in front-line villages, brought VBS to their children, and ministered to the Ukrainian soldiers. He dodged bombs, drones, and gunfire to serve the Lord, often living, as he described it, “on the edge of eternity.”
Readers can purchase “Walking on the Edge of Eternity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
