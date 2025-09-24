Author Maha Ragazzo’s New Book, "The Farm," is a Poignant and Compelling Tale of How Two Vastly Different Families Became Interwoven by a Chance Encounter

Recent release “The Farm” from Covenant Books author Maha Ragazzo is a stirring novel that centers around the Olson family from Oregon and the Banks family from Boston, their different backgrounds, and how, despite these differences, both families found connection with each other.