Author Maha Ragazzo’s New Book, "The Farm," is a Poignant and Compelling Tale of How Two Vastly Different Families Became Interwoven by a Chance Encounter
Recent release “The Farm” from Covenant Books author Maha Ragazzo is a stirring novel that centers around the Olson family from Oregon and the Banks family from Boston, their different backgrounds, and how, despite these differences, both families found connection with each other.
Santa Anna, CA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maha Ragazzo, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who holds a degree in English literature and has a passion for traveling, has completed her new book, “The Farm”: a riveting story that follows the lives of two families, one living on a large farm in Oregon and the other in Boston.
“This story has themes of family, love, death, and marriage; but most of all, it will continue as a never-ending story,” shares Ragazzo.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maha Ragazzo’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the trials and triumphs of both the Olson and Banks families, and how their differences unite them together. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “The Farm” is a character-driven page turner that will keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
