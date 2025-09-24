Author Kedrick Lilweti White’s New Book, "A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together," Reveals How Marriage Can be Filled with Purpose Through Intentionality & Faith

Recent release “A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together” from Covenant Books author Kedrick Lilweti White explores the ingredients that truly make a marriage worthwhile and lasting. Emphasizing the need for a lifetime commitment to both partners and Christ, White aims to help his readers gain a deeper appreciation of marriage and its ultimate goal of merging two lives together.