Author Kedrick Lilweti White’s New Book, "A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together," Reveals How Marriage Can be Filled with Purpose Through Intentionality & Faith
Recent release “A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together” from Covenant Books author Kedrick Lilweti White explores the ingredients that truly make a marriage worthwhile and lasting. Emphasizing the need for a lifetime commitment to both partners and Christ, White aims to help his readers gain a deeper appreciation of marriage and its ultimate goal of merging two lives together.
Pineville, NC, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kedrick Lilweti White, a Liberian-born author who has served as a licensed minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ since 2003, has completed his new book, “A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together”: a thought-provoking look at how marriages can become a fulfilling aspect of one’s life through intentional work and a devotion to both spouse and the Lord.
Author Kedrick Lilweti White currently attends Harvest Intercontinental Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. He previously served as church administrator with Bethel World Outreach Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for ten years. Upon his return to Liberia in 2007, he went on to manage ELWA Ministries. While there, he hosted a popular Christian radio show, Music and Sense. As a School of Architecture graduate from Tuskegee University and due to his long career in the building industry, he developed an interest in the hows and whys of things.
“This book explores the intricacies of marriage, emphasizing the importance of mutual attraction, intentionality, and using godly principles for a fulfilling relationship as quality transports longevity,” shares White. “It presents a clear understanding of ‘first things first’ and identifies derailing traits throughout the various stages, from choosing the right partner to experiencing the ultimate goal of a well-lived Christlike merger while growing old together. When mutual attraction and feelings of affection unite with a lifetime of a deep sense of what love desires, one never gets tired of purposefully sacrificing oneself for their spouse. The idea of faithfully, tirelessly, and endlessly loving them always brings fulfilling joy. This thought alone can evoke both smiles and tears of joy simultaneously. Those who are privileged to have had such an experience know this journey to fulfillment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kedrick Lilweti White’s new book is a vital resource for anyone considering marriage, as well as those who are already married but may have reached a plateau in their relationship. Candid and eye-opening, “A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together” provides the perfect recipe to a long lasting and satisfying marital partnership.
Readers can purchase “A Journey to Fulfillment: Growing Old Together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
