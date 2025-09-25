Author Aimee Collings’s New Book, "Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga," Follows Two Individuals Who Must Learn to Trust in Love Again After Losing Their Spouses

Recent release “Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga” from Covenant Books author Aimee Collings is a compelling novel that centers around Anna, a recent widow, and Seth, a widower, who find a second chance at love in each other’s arms. But as they navigate their budding relationship, each must decide if they can trust in love again after their heartache and grief.