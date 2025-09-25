Author Aimee Collings’s New Book, "Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga," Follows Two Individuals Who Must Learn to Trust in Love Again After Losing Their Spouses
Recent release “Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga” from Covenant Books author Aimee Collings is a compelling novel that centers around Anna, a recent widow, and Seth, a widower, who find a second chance at love in each other’s arms. But as they navigate their budding relationship, each must decide if they can trust in love again after their heartache and grief.
Downey, ID, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aimee Collings, a loving wife and mother, as well as a goat dairy farmer who works at a local greenhouse, has completed her new book, “Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga”: a stirring tale that centers around Anna and Seth, who, after recently losing their respective spouses, must choose to trust in each other, or turn away from another chance at love.
“Anna Wilson, a highly educated woman, finds herself a widow in the wilds of Southwest Montana,” writes Collings. “Praying for an escape back east, the thought of marriage to a man with three children was the last thing on her mind. But marriage to a stranger or working in one of the local saloons seems to be her last two options. Can she trust another man not to hurt her again?
“Seth Hillard lost his wife only months ago, but with a new baby and two other young children, does he have any other choice than to remarry? His first marriage wasn’t something he was proud of. Could he now marry a beautiful woman in name only? Can he marry someone to help him raise his children and run his ranch but keep his heart safe from another disastrous marriage?
“Only time will tell if Anna and Seth can learn to trust themselves and each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aimee Collings’s new book is a powerful tale of the incredible weight that grief can have on one’s heart, and the strength it takes to open oneself up to love again after a life-changing loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Embers of the Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Anna Wilson, a highly educated woman, finds herself a widow in the wilds of Southwest Montana,” writes Collings. “Praying for an escape back east, the thought of marriage to a man with three children was the last thing on her mind. But marriage to a stranger or working in one of the local saloons seems to be her last two options. Can she trust another man not to hurt her again?
“Seth Hillard lost his wife only months ago, but with a new baby and two other young children, does he have any other choice than to remarry? His first marriage wasn’t something he was proud of. Could he now marry a beautiful woman in name only? Can he marry someone to help him raise his children and run his ranch but keep his heart safe from another disastrous marriage?
“Only time will tell if Anna and Seth can learn to trust themselves and each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aimee Collings’s new book is a powerful tale of the incredible weight that grief can have on one’s heart, and the strength it takes to open oneself up to love again after a life-changing loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Embers of the Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Embers of the Heart: A Hillard Family Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories