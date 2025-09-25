Author Sarah Campbell Stern’s New Book, "The Christian Aim," Offers a Comprehensive Guide to Mobilizing Believers in the Christian Church for Their God-Given Purpose
Recent release “The Christian Aim: Active in Ministry: Mobilizing the Body of Christ” from Covenant Books author Sarah Campbell Stern is a practical guide to help invigorate passive Church goers into being an active participant of their faith, embracing their calling from God in the process to reach their true potential.
Port Charlotte, FL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Campbell Stern, an ordained minister as well as a retired marriage, family, and substance-abuse counselor and therapist in Tucson, Arizona, has completed her new book, “The Christian Aim: Active in Ministry: Mobilizing the Body of Christ”: a spiritual call to action designed to awaken, equip, and activate members of the Christian Church who do not engage with their faith outside of weekly mass.
Author Sarah Campbell Stern holds a bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s degree in Christian counseling, as well as extended course study through the University of Arizona. During her time as a counselor, she wrote and implemented programs for women’s treatment centers, facilitated both large and small therapy groups, and taught workshops. Stern is also the founder and director of AIM, Active in Ministry, a Christian nonprofit corporation that facilitates the teaching and administration of AIM in local Churches that focus on developing the united Body of Christ. She is an anointed Teacher of the Word of God.
“The Church today is made up primarily of people who sit in a pew on Sunday and never develop the gifts and calling God has placed on their lives,” shares Stern. “Not only does this lead to personal frustration and disillusionment in their individual walk, it also prevents the gospel from being spread to the world as God intended.
“Believers are often exhorted to discover their purpose in God, yet they are not given the tools to find out what that calling even is or how to become active in that ministry. Now, this new book, ‘The Christian AIM, Active in Ministry’ … makes plain God’s vehicle and Church-wide plan that incorporates every member of every congregation to reach their potential in Christ and that activates, releases, and mobilizes all into their specific ministry.
“This book includes detailed, step-by-step administrative guidelines and is a manual for evangelism that Pastors and Church administrators could begin to implement immediately.
“‘The Christian AIM, Active in Ministry’ is a new thing. The Church at large is so used to being status quo, but God has a new direction for the Church. God is preparing us all for the greatest harvest of souls America has ever seen. Our local communities will be reached, and we, the Church, need to be prepared and ready to receive this harvest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Campbell Stern’s new book will captivate readers, calling on them to rise up and become active members of their churches in order to truly make an impact in God’s name.
Readers can purchase “The Christian Aim: Active in Ministry: Mobilizing the Body of Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Sarah Campbell Stern holds a bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s degree in Christian counseling, as well as extended course study through the University of Arizona. During her time as a counselor, she wrote and implemented programs for women’s treatment centers, facilitated both large and small therapy groups, and taught workshops. Stern is also the founder and director of AIM, Active in Ministry, a Christian nonprofit corporation that facilitates the teaching and administration of AIM in local Churches that focus on developing the united Body of Christ. She is an anointed Teacher of the Word of God.
“The Church today is made up primarily of people who sit in a pew on Sunday and never develop the gifts and calling God has placed on their lives,” shares Stern. “Not only does this lead to personal frustration and disillusionment in their individual walk, it also prevents the gospel from being spread to the world as God intended.
“Believers are often exhorted to discover their purpose in God, yet they are not given the tools to find out what that calling even is or how to become active in that ministry. Now, this new book, ‘The Christian AIM, Active in Ministry’ … makes plain God’s vehicle and Church-wide plan that incorporates every member of every congregation to reach their potential in Christ and that activates, releases, and mobilizes all into their specific ministry.
“This book includes detailed, step-by-step administrative guidelines and is a manual for evangelism that Pastors and Church administrators could begin to implement immediately.
“‘The Christian AIM, Active in Ministry’ is a new thing. The Church at large is so used to being status quo, but God has a new direction for the Church. God is preparing us all for the greatest harvest of souls America has ever seen. Our local communities will be reached, and we, the Church, need to be prepared and ready to receive this harvest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Campbell Stern’s new book will captivate readers, calling on them to rise up and become active members of their churches in order to truly make an impact in God’s name.
Readers can purchase “The Christian Aim: Active in Ministry: Mobilizing the Body of Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories