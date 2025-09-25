Author Wiley Livingston Jr., MD’s New Book, “God’s Human Biology,” Sheds Light on the Amazing Tapestry of God’s Human Biology
Recent release “God’s Human Biology” from Covenant Books author Wiley Livingston Jr., MD, offers digestible explanations of the extraordinarily intricate makeup of the human body.
Birminham, AL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wiley Livingston Jr., MD, who trained in tropical medicine and infectious diseases and spent time doing fieldwork in the jungles of Brazil, has completed his new book, “God’s Human Biology”: a fascinating work that delves into God’s ability to design biochemical pathways that are beautifully balanced and seamlessly interwoven.
Author Wiley Livingston, Jr., MD, plays classical/flamenco guitar, participated in soccer beyond the collegiate level until his knee betrayed him, has a black belt in karate, and enjoys traveling with his family. He continues to work full-time in internal medicine and as an infectious disease consultant in Alabama.
Livingston writes, “According to John Allen of Queen Mary University of London, moderate living cells have inherited the same size of proton gradient and, crucially, the same orientation—positive outside and negative inside—as the end organic vesicles from which they arose. He goes on to consider how the earliest cells might have harnessed this geochemically created force and then learned to make their own.”
He continues, “Okay, excuse me. I think the gulf between these speculations and the formation of a living cell is a rather huge leap of faith. I listened to a college course produced by the Great Courses on the origin of life. I expected to hear very sophisticated studies, but mostly speculation was offered. The course master did say one phrase that stuck in my mind. He noted that the chance of life being created was ‘an infinite improbability.’ Speaking in geometric terms, the lines of improbability and impossibility extending an infinite duration may not ever intersect, but they sure come within a gnat’s eyelash distance of each other. To me, an infinite improbability is a sneaky way of saying it’s an impossibility.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wiley Livingston Jr., MD’s new book offers Christians a scientific look into God’s design of the human body.
Readers can purchase “God’s Human Biology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
