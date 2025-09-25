Author Jess Haggerty’s New Book, "The Flight of the Falcon," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Have a Thrilling Adventure with Their New Flying Machine
Recent release “The Flight of the Falcon” from Covenant Books author Jess Haggerty is a captivating story that follows young Mortimer Judd, a young boy who is bored with nothing to do, until his friend Anna comes along with her new flying machine. Together, the two will test out whether it can truly fly, with Mortimer serving as the pilot.
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jess Haggerty, a native of Yakutat, Alaska, where she has worked as a commercial fisherman since she was twelve, has completed her new book, “The Flight of the Falcon”: a heartfelt story of two friends who experiment with a brand new flying machine to see if it can actually take to the skies.
“Mortimer Judd doesn’t know what to do with himself, but his friend Anna rides to the rescue with a homemade aircraft in need of a pilot,” writes Haggerty. “Mort agrees to do it, but he still has one question: will it fly?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jess Haggerty’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling adventure, discovering whether or not Mortimer can actually get the Falcon into the air, or make a crash landing. With vibrant artwork to help bring Haggerty’s story to life, “The Flight of the Falcon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit his engaging tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Flight of the Falcon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
