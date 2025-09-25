Author Jess Haggerty’s New Book, "The Flight of the Falcon," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Have a Thrilling Adventure with Their New Flying Machine

Recent release “The Flight of the Falcon” from Covenant Books author Jess Haggerty is a captivating story that follows young Mortimer Judd, a young boy who is bored with nothing to do, until his friend Anna comes along with her new flying machine. Together, the two will test out whether it can truly fly, with Mortimer serving as the pilot.