Author Robert Walderman’s New Book, "All Things Through Christ," is a Riveting Discussion of How Christ Serves as the Ultimate Mediator Between Humanity and the Divine
Recent release “All Things Through Christ” from Covenant Books author Robert Walderman is a compelling exploration into the essential and extensive work of Christ as a mediator and how that unfolds within the Holy Trinity. It also addresses the questions of why mankind needs a mediator, how Christ mediates, and the blessings of having a mediator.
Levittown, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Walderman, who served as an elder at Levittown Baptist Church, New York, for twenty years and was called into full-time ministry later in life, has completed his new book, “All Things Through Christ”: an eye-opening look at how Christ is the conduit and connector between God and mankind, making him the ultimate mediator.
Author Robert Walderman graduated from Bethel Seminary of the East, New York (MDiv 1997) at forty-eight years old. For eight years, he served as an Intentional Interim pastor for a number of churches on Long Island, New York, and in Connecticut. He then became pastor of Lynbrook Baptist Church, New York, and served for nearly eleven years before retiring. He married his wife, Helen, in 1969, and they have three children and six grandchildren.
In “All Things Through Christ,” author Robert Walderman expounds upon an abundance of Scriptures dealing with the mediation of Christ. He also takes to heart the words of Charles Spurgeon, who said, “He who will not use the thoughts of other men’s brains proves that he has no brains of his own,” and supports his ideas with a compilation of insightful quotes from a host of outstanding theologians and scholars, such as John Calvin, William Perkins, and John Owen, as well as more contemporary authors, such as R. C. Sproul and John Piper.
“Like the neck of an hourglass, Christ Jesus is the only connection between God and all Creation, Redemption, and Glorification,” writes Walderman. “Christ’s all-encompassing mediatorial work is the only conduit through which the Godhead chooses to communicate with the created order. Demonstrating some of the vastness and necessity of that mediatorial work, as well as how the Trinity is involved, is the goal of this book. To understand why we need a mediator, we must start with understanding who God is.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Walderman’s new book offers the author’s own thought-provoking insights, personal experiences, and helpful illustrations to create a readable introduction to the topic of Christ as mediator, making “All Things Through Christ” the perfect tool to be used as an everyday devotional or study. Deeply personal and compelling, “All Things Through Christ” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a reminder of how Christ is an essential part of anyone’s relationship with their Heavenly Father.
