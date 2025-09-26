Author Robert Walderman’s New Book, "All Things Through Christ," is a Riveting Discussion of How Christ Serves as the Ultimate Mediator Between Humanity and the Divine

Recent release “All Things Through Christ” from Covenant Books author Robert Walderman is a compelling exploration into the essential and extensive work of Christ as a mediator and how that unfolds within the Holy Trinity. It also addresses the questions of why mankind needs a mediator, how Christ mediates, and the blessings of having a mediator.