Author Shelby Luse’s New Book, "From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy," Documents the Life of Major League Pitcher Bo Belinsky

Recent release “From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy” from Covenant Books author Shelby Luse is a compelling profile on baseball legend Bo Belinsky, exploring the struggles he faced throughout his life and how, in the end, he found a newfound faith in Christ and, ultimately, redemption after years of poor choices and squandered talents.