Author Shelby Luse’s New Book, "From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy," Documents the Life of Major League Pitcher Bo Belinsky
Recent release “From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy” from Covenant Books author Shelby Luse is a compelling profile on baseball legend Bo Belinsky, exploring the struggles he faced throughout his life and how, in the end, he found a newfound faith in Christ and, ultimately, redemption after years of poor choices and squandered talents.
Centre Hall, PA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shelby Luse, a loving father and grandfather who lives with his wife, Lisa, on their farm in Central Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy”: a gripping look at one of baseball’s greatest players, Bo Belinsky, a left-handed pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“In the middle of the 1957 season, after nearly seven decades in Brooklyn, New York, the National League’s Dodgers moved its franchise across the country to Los Angeles for the 1958 season, much to the heartbreak of fans in the East,” writes Luse. “But folks thousands of miles away were ecstatic with the move, especially after 1962’s outstanding season. It seemed like the team was here to stay. To cement the deal, the city of Los Angeles built them a stadium.
“Meanwhile, the American League’s newly franchised Los Angeles Angels hit the town in 1961. The team’s owner and popular entertainer Gene Autry needed a stadium for his ‘helos’ to play in. Gene’s answer was to move his team in with the Dodgers for two seasons. Dodgers fans knew the place as Dodger Stadium, but the Angels called it Chavez Ravine.
“In the middle of this monumental period in baseball’s history, sashayed Bo Belinsky, a New Jersey pool hustler who had God-given talent as a lefty pitcher but also had feet of clay that many times caused him to squander this outstanding gift. Throughout his career, he was, at times, Hollywood’s darling, the heartthrob of women everywhere, the bad boy, and an example of what could have been.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shelby Luse’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s passion for baseball, and promises to provide readers with a new dimension into Bo, going a step past what any columnist, late-night television host, or sportswriter has ever revealed about the legendary baseball playboy.
Readers can purchase “From the Hill to the Hall: The Legacy of Bo Belinsky: A Baseball Playboy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
