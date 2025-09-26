Author Thomas Gross’s New Book, "The White Rose," is a True Story That Follows Two German University Students Who Lead the Charge to Defy Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party
Recent release “The White Rose: Christian Conscience And The German Resistance To Hitler” from Covenant Books author Thomas Gross tells the compelling and true account of Hans and Sophie Scholl, German siblings who became key members of the White Rose, a non-violent resistance group in Nazi Germany, which actively protested against the Nazi regime.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Gross, a loving husband and father of three, has completed his new book, “The White Rose: Christian Conscience And The German Resistance To Hitler”: a powerful true story of German siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, who bravely defied Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party by actively protesting against them through the non-violence resistance group, the White Rose.
Thomas Gross, raised in Cleveland, Ohio, received a BA in government and history in 1976 from Bowdoin College and an MA in international economics in 1979 from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. He worked for three years as a commercial banking officer for Continental Illinois National Bank, until moving to Israel in 1982. He proudly fulfilled his military service in the Israel Defense Forces and, in 1984, received a citation for his actions as a combat medic. Upon his discharge in 1984 from his military conscription, Thomas worked for the next six years as a licensed financial advisor. He then enjoyed a three-year stint with Merrill Lynch. In 1993, he founded Thomas Gross & Associates, providing financial consulting and investment advice. He stepped down as CEO in 2018.
“Set in Nazi Germany, ‘The White Rose’ is a true and glorious story about a group of student soldiers at Munich’s Ludwig Maximilian University who chose to defy Adolf Hitler,” writes Gross. “Led by the siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl, their courageous acts of dissidence were ones of conscience and were motivated by morality, by their deep Christian faith, and by their sincere belief in the sanctity and the inalienable worth of every human life.
“Hans and Sophie stood for a principled, action-oriented resistance to tyranny. And although they preached and practiced nonviolence, they were anything but passive.
“And they were effective. Indeed, their multiple leaflet and graffiti efforts struck at the heart of the regime, shook it, and threatened it to its very core. No less than the Fuhrer himself knew of their actions and demanded their arrest and execution.
“As reservists in medical companies, Hans and his comrades served in numerous campaigns, including deployment on the Russian Front. There they witnessed firsthand the terrible destruction and barbarous atrocities committed by, and in the name of, their beloved Fatherland. They saw with their own eyes the horrors of the Warsaw Ghetto.
“They refused to abide the callous extermination of innocents and rebelled against the apathy of their fellow Germans. Confronted by evil, they would not remain silent. In the face of lies, they stood for truth.
“Hans was their helmsman. Fighting enslavement, he struggled for liberty. Against the cult of darkness, he offered light. And combatting the brutes who called themselves Nazis, in simplicity and grace, Hans christened their group the White Rose.
“For eight extraordinary months, all the while building his network throughout the Reich, he outfoxed the Gestapo. Alas, in February 1943, Hans, Sophie, and four others were caught, tried for treason, and sent to the guillotine. Even then, Hans’s resolve didn’t fade, as just seconds before his death, in a voice calm and clear, he boomed out, ‘Es lebe die Freiheit!’ Let freedom live!
“So it must be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Gross’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the courage and bravery of those who openly defied the Nazi regime despite the ultimate cost of such resistance in the face of facism.
Readers can purchase “The White Rose: Christian Conscience And The German Resistance To Hitler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
