Author Thomas Gross’s New Book, "The White Rose," is a True Story That Follows Two German University Students Who Lead the Charge to Defy Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party

Recent release “The White Rose: Christian Conscience And The German Resistance To Hitler” from Covenant Books author Thomas Gross tells the compelling and true account of Hans and Sophie Scholl, German siblings who became key members of the White Rose, a non-violent resistance group in Nazi Germany, which actively protested against the Nazi regime.