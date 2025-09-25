Jon Meier’s New Book, "Journey to the Kingdom," is a Compelling Series of Reflections and Poems Designed to Help Readers Develop a Stronger Relationship with the Lord
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jon Meier, a native of Winter Park, Florida, who enjoys fishing, swimming, hiking, and spending time with his family, has completed his most recent book, “Journey to the Kingdom”: a poignant collection of poems that will encourage readers to grow closer to Christ and return to his flock.
“This is a book of spiritual poems that are designed to lift up the reader while speaking of Jesus and God’s love,” writes Meier. “The book is something that could be added to your everyday devotion time. It could also help someone who is looking to strengthen their relationship with Jesus and God. I believe that Jesus and God are the purest forms of love in the world, and everyone should be able to experience this feeling. The intent of the book is to help those whose souls are lost and let them get to know Jesus and God the way they have helped me in my spiritual growth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jon Meier’s book will transport readers as they discover the salvation that awaits those who open themselves up to the Lord. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Journey to the Kingdom” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a valuable tool for those seeking to grow closer to God or rekindle their faith with newfound strength.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Journey to the Kingdom” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
