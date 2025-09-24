Dewan Anderson’s New Book, "Ble$$ the Dey," Tells the Compelling Tale of Deyandre’s Search for His Purpose Despite the Struggles and Setbacks of His Life’s Circumstances
Houston, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dewan Anderson, who currently resides on the northside of Houston, has completed his most recent book, “Ble$$ the Dey”: a gripping novel that follows one young man’s journey to find his place and prove his worth in spite of the trials and influences that surrounded him his entire life.
“Most kids dream to be doctors and lawyers or maybe even ballplayers. But to Deyandre, his biggest dream was just to be relevant, to make a living out of the simplest things that life would prevail,” writes Anderson. “This story takes you back in time to the late sixties and laboriously delves into what it’s like to be labeled a bad seed not because he (Deyandre) is known for getting into trouble. But out of the five siblings in his family, he was badged the darkest sheep. But in those days, there was more to look forward to than the latest video games for children his age. Yet when you had a best friend whose uncle was into heavy pimpin’, for a nine-year-old with high hopes, it was contrive of what he’d grow up to be.
“All Deyandre wanted was to make his mother proud of him—even if it was just for a slight moment—or for her to recognize his presence. Even on her dying day, she’d still have the hardness cemented around her heart towards him. But blessings come in all forms and fashions and just maybe before she takes her last breath, she’d see all the wonders of her heart in human form.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dewan Anderson’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s diverse style, brimming with fully realized characters that bring this bittersweet tale to life. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Ble$$ the Dey” is a poignant look at what one is capable of, no matter the circumstances of their life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ble$$ the Dey” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Most kids dream to be doctors and lawyers or maybe even ballplayers. But to Deyandre, his biggest dream was just to be relevant, to make a living out of the simplest things that life would prevail,” writes Anderson. “This story takes you back in time to the late sixties and laboriously delves into what it’s like to be labeled a bad seed not because he (Deyandre) is known for getting into trouble. But out of the five siblings in his family, he was badged the darkest sheep. But in those days, there was more to look forward to than the latest video games for children his age. Yet when you had a best friend whose uncle was into heavy pimpin’, for a nine-year-old with high hopes, it was contrive of what he’d grow up to be.
“All Deyandre wanted was to make his mother proud of him—even if it was just for a slight moment—or for her to recognize his presence. Even on her dying day, she’d still have the hardness cemented around her heart towards him. But blessings come in all forms and fashions and just maybe before she takes her last breath, she’d see all the wonders of her heart in human form.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dewan Anderson’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s diverse style, brimming with fully realized characters that bring this bittersweet tale to life. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Ble$$ the Dey” is a poignant look at what one is capable of, no matter the circumstances of their life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ble$$ the Dey” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories