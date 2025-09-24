Brian D. Walker’s New Book "The Book of Logan: A Different Life" is a Powerful Tale of One Man’s Attempts to Navigate His New Life After Losing His Sight in a Heroic Act
Ashland, MA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brian D. Walker, a retired software writer who enjoys photography and writing stories has completed his most recent book, “The Book of Logan: A Different Life”: a compelling novel that follows a man who makes a courageous attempt to save his friend’s family from a fire, only to pay for this act of heroism with his sight.
“Logan Mueller is a designer and engineer of high-end lighting and sound systems and a resident of Manhattan,” writes Walker. “Partially due to his superhuman hearing, he’s famous for his work—a little too famous. After six years of constant demands on his time, his career has obliterated his social life, and life in the inner city has depressed him. He finally resolves to move to a rural area, in a more moderate climate, and ends up in the house of his dreams.
“The property he buys comes with a granny cottage, and Logan rents it out. The family has four children who are trapped in it when the house starts on fire. Logan pays a life-altering price for rescuing the children, and then the story takes on a life of its own.
“Why do people wonder if he can feed himself? Does screaming at him make it easier for him to hear? Did he really pick up a tube of mentholated muscle rub thinking it was toothpaste? And how did he come to have a different life?”
Published by Fulton Books, Brian D. Walker’s book is a stirring tale that will leave readers spellbound, all as it addresses several types of prejudice throughout Logan’s journey. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Book of Logan: A Different Life” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Book of Logan: A Different Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
