Robert Lee Smith Jr.’s New Book, "Devil's Alley," is a Gripping Collection of Short Stories Describing Mysterious Incidents That Have Taken Place in the Titular Locale
Indianapolis, IN, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Lee Smith Jr. has completed his most recent book, “Devil's Alley”: a chilling series of tales inspired by true events that describe various odd incidents that have taken place in an area that has come to be known as Devil’s Alley.
“Devil’s Alley, you wouldn’t know this alley exists unless someone were to bring you to their home and walk you to it,” writes Smith Jr. “There were more bizarre occurrences to happen in and around this alley, but I’ll save them for the next episodes of ‘Devil’s Alley’. Some say this alley is stalked by the devil himself, and others say these events were just bizarre incidents. All I know is that as a kid growing up near the alley, Devil’s Alley is more than just folklore or bizarre accidental occurrences.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Lee Smith Jr.’s book is a haunting collection that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they discover the gruesome and terrifying tales of Devil’s Alley, and the fate of those who have unfortunately found their way to this cursed place. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Devil’s Alley” is sure to delight fans of the horror and mystery genres, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Devil's Alley” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
