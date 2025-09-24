Lynne Andia’s New Book, "The Story of Paco," a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a White, Fluffy Dog Named Paco as He and His Family Move Around the Country
Delray Beach, FL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lynne Andia, who works as a trainer and consultant helping managers and teams enhance their performance, has completed her most recent book, “The Story of Paco”: a heartfelt true story that centers around Paco, a loveable dog with a big heart who recounts his journey of moving to different states with his new family. Along the way, he recounts all the new friends he makes and the many adventures he’s had.
“Paco, a bichon frise, tells the story of his life from his birth in Tennessee with his littermates to his homes in four other states, where he experiences different weather and adventures and meets people and dog friends along the way,” writes Andia. “A sociable dog, Paco loves the chance to play with other dogs while telling us how he feels about the changes that take place in his life, the jealous feelings others reveal to him, and how giving things a second chance is a good idea.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lynne Andia’s book was initially written for the author’s young niece, and she now shares Paco’s story for any young dog lover to follow along and enjoy. With photos of Paco to help bring Andia’s tale to life, “The Story of Paco” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to view the world through the eyes of Paco and his family.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Story of Paco” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
