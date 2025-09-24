John Anchor’s New Book, “Teenage Stalker,” is a compelling thriller that centers around a young woman who seeks to destroy a family through increasingly dangerous tactics
New York, NY, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author John Anchor has completed his most recent book, “Teenage Stalker”: a gripping and shocking novel that follows a young woman who, committed to destroying a family and ruining a married man’s life, resorts to escalating and dangerous strategies to achieve her ultimate goals.
“‘Teenage Stalker’ is the story of a disturbed young woman who tries to ruin a happily married man’s life with her sexual accosts, threatening phone calls, blackmail, and finally kidnapping,” writes Anchor. “It depicts the sad reality of women who fraudulently cry rape for their own vindictive purposes and minors who assault their elders and sometimes get away with it. It is a stunning tale of horror and suspense.”
Published by Fulton Books, John Anchor’s book is a powerful and riveting series that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on this sordid tale of deception and violence. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, “Teenage Stalker” is an emotional roller coaster that will keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
