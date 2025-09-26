Vasily Snegirev’s New Book, "Real Life. New Forward." Is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores the Attempted Conspiracies to Keep Trump from a Second Presidential Term
Donald, OR, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vasily Snegirev has completed his most recent book, “Real Life. New Forward.”: a powerful and engaging discussion on how the mainstream media aimed to keep Donald Trump from returning to the presidency, revealing how plots from COVID-19 to January 6th were used to smear his name.
“This book is about the impeachment of Donald Trump by the deep state establishment and how they tried to use the January 6 protest to disqualify him from running for a second-term presidency,” writes Snegirev. “Also, how the deep state tried to use the COVID-19 pandemic to thwart his accomplishments as leader of the free world, it also explains how the enormous wildfire in California just happened shortly after Donald Trump assumed his second term as president.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vasily Snegirev’s book will take readers behind the lies to discover the truth about these events that have been used against President Trump in an effort to end his political career. Thought-provoking and compelling, Snegirev’s account will also highlight how Trump and his followers managed to overcome the odds and take back the White House despite the efforts of his opposition.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Real Life. New Forward.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
