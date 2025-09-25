Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure’s Newly Released "Watchmen Prayer Movement" is a Transformative Guide to Intercessory Prayer and Global Evangelism
“Watchmen Prayer Movement: The Mountain of the Father’s Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure presents an inspiring look at the power of united prayer for global evangelism. The book offers spiritual guidance and practical tools to empower believers and church leaders in intercessory prayer.
Elicott, MD, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Watchmen Prayer Movement: The Mountain of the Father’s Heart,” a thought-provoking and empowering discussion, is the creation of published authors, Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure.
Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure, a former Muslim, now an ordained minister, holds three masters degrees (electronics, business administration, computer science), an engineering degree in civil aviation, and a PhD in theology. He has worked with The World Bank Group in Washington, DC. He has ministered the Gospel of Jesus Christ in over thirty countries. He is the senior pastor of Harvest Intercontinental Church, Washington, DC, USA. He authored three comprehensive books.
Dr. Esther Touré earned two masters degrees in economics and business administration and a doctorate in ministry. God has blessed her with the gift of administration, which has afforded her to work with the United Nations prior to coming to Christ. Alongside her husband, she is carrying and helping to manage the ministry and the church. Just like Esther in the Bible, God has raised her up at such a time as this as an intercessor with compassion in her heart for the lost.
They are blessed with two wonderful children and two grandsons.
Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure share, “After multiple supernatural visitations and prophetic dreams, the Lord birthed through Dr. Esther and Dr. Moussa Toure the Watchmen Prayer and Evangelism Movement, which is an expression of God’s infinite love for souls. Through the movement, the Lord has brought together intercessors from more than one hundred nations. These watchmen, men and women, are eager to see multitudes of souls from all nations experience the joy of His salvation.
One of the major developments of the movement in these last five years is the Watchmen 24/7 Prayer Mountain for the Nations,” which was established and then confirmed by an open vision of the Father’s heart.
This book not only recounts the story of this movement but provides church leaders and everyday believers with the spiritual foundation and practical tools to develop and accelerate the ministry of intercession for billions of souls across the nations. It is a guide to help bring the church to its rightful position as a house of prayer for all people. The harvest is more plentiful now than ever before. May God grant you the grace to respond to His stirring to join this movement of united intercession.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure’s new book provides church leaders and believers with a roadmap to accelerate the ministry of intercession and lead the church into its role as a house of prayer for all nations.
Consumers can purchase “Watchmen Prayer Movement: The Mountain of the Father’s Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Watchmen Prayer Movement: The Mountain of the Father’s Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
