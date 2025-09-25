Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure’s Newly Released "Watchmen Prayer Movement" is a Transformative Guide to Intercessory Prayer and Global Evangelism

“Watchmen Prayer Movement: The Mountain of the Father’s Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rev. Dr. Moussa Toure & Dr. Esther Toure presents an inspiring look at the power of united prayer for global evangelism. The book offers spiritual guidance and practical tools to empower believers and church leaders in intercessory prayer.