Robin Lynn Burgess’s Newly Released "Prayer Feathers" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith and Recognizing God in Life’s Everyday Moments
“Prayer Feathers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Lynn Burgess is an inspiring reflection on how God’s presence can be found in both the challenges and joys of daily living.
East Providence, RI, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prayer Feathers”: a thoughtful collection of reflections that encourage readers to see God’s hand in the ordinary and extraordinary experiences of life. “Prayer Feathers” is the creation of published author, Robin Lynn Burgess, a a Rhode Island resident, who enjoys life with her husband, two cats, and a collection of dolls, stuffed animals, and books. In retirement, she devotes time to writing, reading, volunteering, and church activities. A lifelong follower of Jesus, she writes about seeing God in everyday moments. Her interests also include archaeology, history, anthropology, and hiking with her husband.
Burgess shares, “After Job came through the trials of his life, he proclaimed to God, “I had heard about you before, but now I have seen You with my own eyes” (Job 42:5). Perhaps it takes much of a lifetime for some of us to truly see God in us and around us. Few of us would see getting stuck in traffic, a broken appliance, the death of a loved one, loss of a relationship, development of a lifelong friendship, or connecting with a spouse in quite the same way at the age of twenty that we do later in life. Perhaps we lose the clarity of a hurting child like Kenny, become too set in our chosen paradigms to understand God in the rituals and lifeways of another culture, or feel His loving arms when life crashes in on us.
This busy, noisy world can crowd out the progress of the flowering bush we may pass each day, the joy of childhood discoveries, or the whispered voice within us as we pass someone on the street. We and our universe are truly fearfully and wonderfully made. Peel off the layers of life and get to where God is waiting for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Lynn Burgess’s new book is a gentle reminder to slow down, look closer, and embrace the divine presence woven into life’s smallest details.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer Feathers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer Feathers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
