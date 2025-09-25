Elizabeth Grace’s Newly Released "IDENTITY" is an Insightful Guide to Discovering Purpose and Self-Worth Through a Biblical Lens
“IDENTITY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Grace offers a thoughtful exploration of life’s most pressing questions, who we are and why we are here, providing readers with scriptural truths to navigate confusion and embrace their God-given purpose.
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “IDENTITY”: a thoughtful exploration of how scripture reveals our true identity and life’s purpose. “IDENTITY” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Grace, a devoted Christian for over forty-two years, who has served her church community as a Sunday school teacher, preacher, and committee member dedicated to advancing God’s work. She enjoyed a forty-four-year career as a high school educator, embracing each student’s individuality and tailoring her teaching to their unique needs. A lifelong learner, she developed a deep interest in understanding human behavior and motivation. Her strong faith, combined with her insights from both professional and personal life, especially raising five children, has shaped her perspective on life. Now retired, she resides in Minnesota.
Elizabeth Grace shares, “Even as the world makes huge strides in technological advancements, turning it into one huge global village, people seem more confused than ever. Everything appears to have a larger-than-life quality, and people are left wondering how they fit in, not that anyone would readily agree that they are perplexed.
It is not as hopeless as it seems because there is a solution to this crisis of identity. This book Identity tries to expose this lack of purpose and self-awareness and essentially answer questions such as “Who am I?” and “What am I supposed to be doing here?” and other questions that get to the core of who we are, our identity. It looks at the blueprint for our lives and uses various characters and situations from the scriptures to show how we can find our identity and fulfill our purpose in life. No matter the situation, family, or social background, success or lack of it, there is an answer for anyone who is hurting, helpless, or confused.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Grace’s new book invites readers to discover their true selves in God’s plan and embrace the confidence that comes from knowing their divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “IDENTITY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “IDENTITY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Elizabeth Grace shares, “Even as the world makes huge strides in technological advancements, turning it into one huge global village, people seem more confused than ever. Everything appears to have a larger-than-life quality, and people are left wondering how they fit in, not that anyone would readily agree that they are perplexed.
It is not as hopeless as it seems because there is a solution to this crisis of identity. This book Identity tries to expose this lack of purpose and self-awareness and essentially answer questions such as “Who am I?” and “What am I supposed to be doing here?” and other questions that get to the core of who we are, our identity. It looks at the blueprint for our lives and uses various characters and situations from the scriptures to show how we can find our identity and fulfill our purpose in life. No matter the situation, family, or social background, success or lack of it, there is an answer for anyone who is hurting, helpless, or confused.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Grace’s new book invites readers to discover their true selves in God’s plan and embrace the confidence that comes from knowing their divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “IDENTITY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “IDENTITY,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories