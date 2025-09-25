Robert Jackson’s Newly Released "Over the Abyssal Edge" is a Raw and Poetic Exploration of Faith, Identity, and the Beauty Found in Brokenness
“Over the Abyssal Edge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Jackson is a deeply introspective and artistically written collection that leads readers on a journey through doubt, pain, and ultimately, spiritual discovery and hope.
Abilene, TX, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Over the Abyssal Edge”: a stirring and thought-provoking work that invites readers into the depths of personal struggle and the redemptive power of grace. “Over the Abyssal Edge” is the creation of published author, Robert Jackson, who describes himself humbly as a flawed, middle-aged man marked by pride, pain, and cynicism. Acknowledging his weaknesses and mortality, he shares a poetic reflection on his spiritual journey and identity in Christ. Now living in Texas with his beloved family, he gives glory to God for salvation and transformation, emphasizing that any greatness belongs to God, not himself.
Robert Jackson shares, “-The musings held within this tome, are not too vague but will invoke your mind to roam.
-These are not the ravings of a madman, just a man often mad, from just a peak that went badly, of a person just sad.
-These will cause you to wonder, and make you look into your soul too, they will leave you restless and wanting more concepts to chew.
-There are no handholds within these pages at all, just a view of a fall, where my emotion writhes with a call.
-Peer into the void, and discover the beauty within you, it lies not in the abyss, but in the hand that holds on to you.
-This is a journey through the shadows, where a light understanding awaits, unravel the mysteries, where the brain does abate.
-Embark on this odyssey, it’s a trip of just words, it’s a place of discovery, just a perch for the birds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Jackson’s new book delivers a unique and emotionally resonant blend of poetry, reflection, and spiritual insight. Readers will find themselves challenged, stirred, and ultimately comforted by the raw honesty and redemptive truth woven throughout this collection.
Consumers can purchase “Over the Abyssal Edge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Over the Abyssal Edge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
