Shannon Collins’s Newly Released "No Pain No Gain" is a Powerful Guide to Embracing Trials as a Path to Spiritual Growth and God’s Purpose
“No Pain No Gain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shannon Collins offers readers encouragement and biblical insight on how to endure life’s challenges with faith, recognizing that God uses struggles to strengthen character and prepare believers for their divine calling.
Morristown, TN, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “No Pain No Gain”: an inspiring reminder that hardships can be the very tools God uses to shape and prepare His people. “No Pain No Gain” is the creation of published author, Shannon Collins, a devoted member of Abundant Life Church, where she has been a ordained deaconess for 2 years, a musician for 8 and a treasurer for 24 years. She has also led a long-standing prayer group and now oversees the Women of Worship ministry. Inspired by her passion to help others grow in their faith and glorify Jesus Christ, she has written her book to encourage spiritual growth.
Collins shares, “This book is about the test that a Christian must go through to get to the purpose God has for you. We must submit to God even when it doesn’t feel good and trust Him no matter what it looks like, knowing we walk by faith, not by sight, and take God at His Word. Godly character must be produced in order to be used by God in an extraordinary way. Psalm 119:71 says, “It is good for me that I have been afflicted, that I might learn Thy statutes,” knowing that God uses storms to build this kind of character.
And looking at the glass half full instead of half empty—the difference between the two is that a half-full glass will keep you positive, looking with spiritual eyes while on your way to the Promised Land. On the other hand, a half-empty glass keeps you looking at the storms and waves that are coming into your life. We will begin to sink if we take our eyes off Jesus. Keep God in His rightful position; then storms look small. But move God off His throne, and your problems look bigger than God. Keep your eyes on Jesus—you are closer to your miracle than you think.
God bless!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Collins’s new book is an encouraging resource for believers seeking to understand the value of trials and the blessings that come from steadfast faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “No Pain No Gain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Pain No Gain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Collins shares, “This book is about the test that a Christian must go through to get to the purpose God has for you. We must submit to God even when it doesn’t feel good and trust Him no matter what it looks like, knowing we walk by faith, not by sight, and take God at His Word. Godly character must be produced in order to be used by God in an extraordinary way. Psalm 119:71 says, “It is good for me that I have been afflicted, that I might learn Thy statutes,” knowing that God uses storms to build this kind of character.
And looking at the glass half full instead of half empty—the difference between the two is that a half-full glass will keep you positive, looking with spiritual eyes while on your way to the Promised Land. On the other hand, a half-empty glass keeps you looking at the storms and waves that are coming into your life. We will begin to sink if we take our eyes off Jesus. Keep God in His rightful position; then storms look small. But move God off His throne, and your problems look bigger than God. Keep your eyes on Jesus—you are closer to your miracle than you think.
God bless!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Collins’s new book is an encouraging resource for believers seeking to understand the value of trials and the blessings that come from steadfast faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “No Pain No Gain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Pain No Gain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories