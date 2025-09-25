Clifford A. Ramirez’s Newly Released "After the end" is a Thought-Provoking Novel Exploring Life, Death, and the Eternal Journey of the Soul
“After the end” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clifford A. Ramirez invites readers into a powerful narrative that blends Mayan history, personal reflection, and spiritual discovery, offering a fresh vision of the afterlife and the meaning of eternity.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “After the end”: a captivating novel that weaves history, mystery, and spirituality into a compelling story of discovery and transformation. “After the end” is the creation of published author, Clifford A. Ramirez, a retired consultant, trainer, and nationally recognized expert on the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the regulations governing student privacy. After earning a BA in English from the University of Notre Dame, he studied for the Roman Catholic priesthood and worked for Bank of America before becoming a student services professional, holding positions at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Antioch University, Los Angeles; Pomona College; and Claremont Graduate University. The founder of Cliff Ramirez & Associates, he was also associated with Registrar and Enrollment Services Consulting for Colleges and Universities (RESCCU). He is the author of FERPA Clear and Simple: The College Professional’s Guide to Compliance (Jossey-Bass, 2009).
“Like Professor Carey Roberts, many feared the world would end in 2012. It was instead the beginning of a new cycle in the Mayan calendar. Life continues to evolve.
Two years later, believing there is more to be learned from the Mayans, Roberts returns to the Yucatán, only to have his research interrupted when he is caught up in a local tragedy while in the company of Tyler West, a popular American journalist. Recuperating in Kaan, a place whose name is Mayan for Heaven, Roberts confronts his past of failed relationships, forms new friendships, and embarks on a journey of acceptance, understanding, and enlightenment.
In Kaan, Roberts encounters important individuals from his past: Tim, his childhood hero; E. J., the college girlfriend who once proposed marriage to him; and Chip, the boy for whom he was once a big brother. Among the many new personalities he meets in Kaan are Claude, his endearing caretaker; Roon, a mysterious Middle Eastern teacher concealing a dark past; Vinya, the teacher and librarian who saved Roon; Phyllis Clout, a suspected murderer; Yuan, whom Roberts believes to be the local leader; and Patrick, the charismatic young man whom Roberts seems able to glimpse only in the distance.
With Roberts narrating his experiences, the novel presents a vision of the afterlife unlike anything previously published. Death is not the end. Eternity has significant implications for all creation. Endings are but a bridge in the evolution of people and the world in which they live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clifford A. Ramirez’s new book is an engaging read for those interested in spirituality, philosophy, and the mysteries of life beyond death.
Consumers can purchase "After the end" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "After the end," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
