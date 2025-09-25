Donald R. Evans’s Newly Released “Demon Spirit 'Persons' Are in Our Children!” is a Sobering Exploration of Spiritual Warfare Affecting Today’s Youth
“Demon Spirit 'Persons' Are in Our Children! Book 8” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald R. Evans offers readers a deeply personal and revelatory discussion of demonic influence, drawing from the author’s own experiences and spiritual insights to raise awareness of this hidden reality.
Houston, TX, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Demon Spirit 'Persons' Are in Our Children! Book 8,” a thought-provoking examination of the presence and influence of demonic spirits in the lives of children and adults, is the creation of published author, Donald R. Evans.
Evans shares, “Demon spirit persons are in our children. I know this from my childhood experiences, which neither I nor my parents knew because I was possessed by concealed and camouflaged, invisible, real live demons in my body. What the world sees today, and what I saw as a child, is that children today, throughout the entire world, are more demonized or demon-possessed than ever before, performing all kinds of hideous, heinous, sinister, vile, and horrific acts that are all demonically controlled—more than ever before, even against themselves, which they have no control over.
This book relates how children of all ages and genders, how demon spirits enter their bodies without their knowledge or the world’s knowledge of being demonically controlled, nor their parents. Some parents are in a similar condition, beginning in their childhood, and are still demonically controlled today.
This book, Demons Are in Our Children, also relates to spiritual revelations about how these invisible spirit persons operate internally and externally through humans of all ages and genders, without discrimination. This means all humans are vulnerable and susceptible to becoming demonized or demon-possessed, regardless of a person’s Christian values or religious views.
It’s imperative that children, at young ages, acknowledge that we coexist and cohabit with real live spirit persons who are smarter and highly intelligent and have the ability to enter human bodies to possess them as their own. Demon spirits access avenues of entering human bodies through habits of any kind, regardless of how small or large, which become uncontrollable and allow them to live and perform through those they have entered to harm, steal, kill or destroy by any means.
Remember, there aren’t friendly demons in the world. Demons are evil wicked spirit persons who want to possess human bodies to use as their own, for their will and purposes, and to harm, steal, kill, or destroy lives and families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald R. Evans’s new book is a powerful resource that seeks to awaken readers to the dangers of spiritual oppression while emphasizing the urgent need for awareness and faith in God’s protection.
Consumers can purchase “Demon Spirit “Persons” Are in Our Children! Book 8” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demon Spirit “Persons” Are in Our Children! Book 8,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Evans shares, “Demon spirit persons are in our children. I know this from my childhood experiences, which neither I nor my parents knew because I was possessed by concealed and camouflaged, invisible, real live demons in my body. What the world sees today, and what I saw as a child, is that children today, throughout the entire world, are more demonized or demon-possessed than ever before, performing all kinds of hideous, heinous, sinister, vile, and horrific acts that are all demonically controlled—more than ever before, even against themselves, which they have no control over.
This book relates how children of all ages and genders, how demon spirits enter their bodies without their knowledge or the world’s knowledge of being demonically controlled, nor their parents. Some parents are in a similar condition, beginning in their childhood, and are still demonically controlled today.
This book, Demons Are in Our Children, also relates to spiritual revelations about how these invisible spirit persons operate internally and externally through humans of all ages and genders, without discrimination. This means all humans are vulnerable and susceptible to becoming demonized or demon-possessed, regardless of a person’s Christian values or religious views.
It’s imperative that children, at young ages, acknowledge that we coexist and cohabit with real live spirit persons who are smarter and highly intelligent and have the ability to enter human bodies to possess them as their own. Demon spirits access avenues of entering human bodies through habits of any kind, regardless of how small or large, which become uncontrollable and allow them to live and perform through those they have entered to harm, steal, kill or destroy by any means.
Remember, there aren’t friendly demons in the world. Demons are evil wicked spirit persons who want to possess human bodies to use as their own, for their will and purposes, and to harm, steal, kill, or destroy lives and families.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald R. Evans’s new book is a powerful resource that seeks to awaken readers to the dangers of spiritual oppression while emphasizing the urgent need for awareness and faith in God’s protection.
Consumers can purchase “Demon Spirit “Persons” Are in Our Children! Book 8” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Demon Spirit “Persons” Are in Our Children! Book 8,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories