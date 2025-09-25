The Sisters Spurlock’s Newly Released "The Faceless Ghost" is a Chilling Sequel That Blends Small-Town Secrets, Mystery, and Suspense
“The Faceless Ghost” from Christian Faith Publishing authors The Sisters Spurlock is a gripping continuation of their award-winning storytelling, inviting readers into a haunting tale of murder, family secrets, and supernatural mystery in a small Tennessee town.
New York, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Faceless Ghost”: a spine-tingling and suspenseful novel that draws readers into a web of mystery, tragedy, and the supernatural. “The Faceless Ghost” is the creation of published author, The Sisters Spurlock. The Faceless Ghost is the Sisters Spurlock’s seventh published book and the sequel to “The Ghost Comes Out,” a Literary Titan Award winner. Their other works include “Navikate and the Sound of the Sea,” “I Give You the Olive Tree,” “Save Me a Seat on the Ark,” “Reflections of Kindness,” and the award-winning “No Mask, No Home!”
The Sisters Spurlock share, “Fifty years have passed since Grayton had a ghost in its small, quaint West Tennessee town. Many of the people who remember the ghost coming out in 1964 still live in Grayton and can recall the events like it was yesterday. That was a year no one wants to relive.
However, this year, 2015, will go down in the town’s history books as the most eventful year with deaths of prominent people, heinous murders, a court trial, and lots of family secrets uncovered as a new ghost—the faceless ghost—comes to town.
How will this ghost be different from the one in 1964? Only those who dare to read this sequel will know, so do you dare?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Sisters Spurlock’s new book delivers an enthralling blend of suspense, drama, and the supernatural that will keep readers on edge until the very last page.
Consumers can purchase “The Faceless Ghost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faceless Ghost,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
