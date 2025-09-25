Diana Lee Wilcox, Ph.D.’s Newly Released “Thank God in Advance II: The Book” is a Deeply Moving Blend of Testimony and Music That Guides Readers Toward Healing
“Thank God in Advance II: The Book: Complementing the Music Album” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diana Lee Wilcox, Ph.D. pairs heartfelt storytelling with powerful music to inspire resilience, encourage gratitude, and foster spiritual restoration through Christ.
Waco, TX, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thank God in Advance II: The Book: Complementing the Music Album”: an inspiring fusion of memoir, devotional insight, and music that offers a path to spiritual and emotional restoration. “Thank God in Advance II: The Book: Complementing the Music Album” is the creation of published author, Diana Lee Wilcox, Ph.D., a licensed clinical psychologist, as well as a recording artist, songwriter, and creator of the podcast “Golden Chat.” Having battled abuse, autism, and mental illness in her own life, Dr. D uses God’s love to dispel the stigma holding many people back. Dr. D graduated with a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1990. Utilizing her many years of experience, Dr. D is able to combine her faith with effective psychological techniques to create a unique therapeutic environment. Above all, Dr. D has learned to never pass up a chance to humble herself, and that the best leader is always a servant first. Dr. D has three wonderful children and lives in central Texas.
Wilcox shares, “Experience the full power of spiritual and emotional healing with “Thank God in Advance II: The Book” and its accompanying music album. In this transformative journey, Dr. Diana Wilcox, Ph.D. invites you to delve deeper into the principle of thankfulness through her insightful words, while the soul-stirring melodies of “Thank God in Advance II: The Music” elevate your spiritual experience.
Like this author and countless others, have you faced the harrowing experience of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse? Within the pages of “Thank God in Advance,” Dr. Diana Wilcox, affectionately known as “Dr. D.” to her clients, extends a guiding hand toward newfound hope and profound healing through a transformative encounter with Jesus Christ.
Drawing from her own journey of triumph over years of abuse, autism, and mental health struggles, Dr. D. offers a compelling collection of songs and testimony. Each lyric in her album, housed within these pages, serves as a poignant reflection of the resilient architecture of a life reclaimed.
Unveiling the deeper meanings behind her music, Dr. D. invites readers to explore the origins of each song in her album, “Thank God in Advance II: The Music.” With compassionate guidance, she leads readers on a transformative journey, illuminating the pathway to healing through a profound connection with Jesus Christ. Moreover, this empowering book provides intimate journal excerpts, offering a candid glimpse into Dr. D.’s personal evolution—from a place of timidity to the bold embrace of a new life, ignited by a renewed encounter with Jesus Christ.
Together, these complementary works offer a complete immersion into victorious resilience, inspiring profound moments of reflection and connection with the divine. Purchase the book and album together and embark on a journey of growth, healing, and spiritual awakening unlike any other. “Thank God in Advance” is more than a book and album collection; it’s a beacon of hope, a testament to resilience, and a roadmap to renewal. Join Dr. D. on a journey of faith, courage, and unwavering belief in the power of God’s transformative grace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Lee Wilcox, Ph.D.’s new book delivers a compelling companion to her music album, offering readers an immersive faith experience that uplifts, restores, and inspires.
Consumers can purchase “Thank God in Advance II: The Book: Complementing the Music Album” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thank God in Advance II: The Book: Complementing the Music Album,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
