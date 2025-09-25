Megan Woods’s Newly Released “Will You Hold My Hand When...” is a Touching Children’s Book Celebrating the Loving Bond Between a Grandparent and Grandchild
“Will You Hold My Hand When...” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Woods is a heartwarming reflection on the precious moments shared between a grandmother and her grandchild, inspired by the author’s own joy in becoming a grandmother.
Bowling Green, KY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Will You Hold My Hand When...”: a tender expression of love and connection between generations. “Will You Hold My Hand When...” is the creation of published author, Megan Woods, who lives in Kentucky with her husband and cat. She taught elementary school for seventeen years and was the children’s director at her church for nine years. She loves to travel, especially to the beach or to see family. She enjoys sitting in her backyard, having her quiet time, watching nature, and seeing the beautiful sunsets. She has always dreamed of being a grandmother, and she got her wish in 2023. She is a proud “Pip” to two grandsons and was inspired by them to write her first book, “Will You Hold My Hand When…”
Woods shares, “Will You Hold My Hand When…
A grandmother looks forward to making memories with her grandchild. She wants to hold his hand during some special moments and wants him to know the importance of their time together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Woods’s new book is a beautifully written and illustrated story that will resonate with families and serve as a meaningful gift for grandparents and grandchildren alike.
Consumers can purchase “Will You Hold My Hand When...” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Will You Hold My Hand When...”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
