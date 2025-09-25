Curtis J. Sartor Jr.’s Newly Released "Narcissistic Pastors" is a Thought-Provoking and Spiritually Grounded Examination of Destructive Leadership Within the Church

“Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis J. Sartor Jr. is a powerful blend of psychology and biblical insight that confronts the dangerous presence of narcissism in church leadership and offers a pathway to healing for those affected.