Curtis J. Sartor Jr.’s Newly Released "Narcissistic Pastors" is a Thought-Provoking and Spiritually Grounded Examination of Destructive Leadership Within the Church
“Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis J. Sartor Jr. is a powerful blend of psychology and biblical insight that confronts the dangerous presence of narcissism in church leadership and offers a pathway to healing for those affected.
Elgin, IL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ”: a timely and eye-opening exploration of psychological and spiritual dysfunction in religious leadership. “Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Curtis J. Sartor Jr., an emeritus dean and faculty member at Judson University who serves on its spiritual council. He is an Allan Madison fellow, associate member of the AIA and NOMA, and vice president of Mercurius Design Inc. He is also a licensed minister and president of Sartor & Sartor Ministries, offering Bible studies and counseling with his wife. They serve under Trinity Baptist Community Church International. Dr. Sartor holds a PhD in environmental design from Union Institute & University, and both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in architecture from Tuskegee University.
Sartor shares, “This book delves into the topic of narcissism among pastors within a psychological and Christian framework. It examines the Bible, analyzing texts from both the Old and New Testaments. The discussion encompasses the tactics of narcissists, the phenomenon of narcissistic pastors, collective narcissism in families and congregations, and the healing process for those affected by narcissistic leaders, relating these to the concept of the end-times. Interwoven are analyses of biblical figures who exhibited narcissistic traits, including Cain, Nimrod, Jacob, Jezebel, Samson, Saul, the Pharisees, and the Sadducees. The book aims to honor God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit by revealing Satan’s strategies of pride, control, and selfishness that threaten the church and its followers. It serves to assist the church in identifying and addressing false prophets, bishops, pastors, elders, teachers, and evangelists who exhibit narcissism. Ultimately, the book seeks to support those harmed by such individuals within the church or denomination, providing a pathway to healing and completeness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis J. Sartor Jr.’s new book brings a unique scholarly and ministerial perspective to a growing crisis in spiritual leadership, encouraging transparency, healing, and accountability within the body of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Narcissistic Pastors: Personality Disorders in the Church of Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
