Sedrick Stevenson’s Newly Released "The Father’s First Love" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Exploration of God’s Restorative Love and Personal Faith Journey
“The Father’s First Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sedrick Stevenson shares a powerful message of redemption and spiritual restoration, illustrating how God’s love can transform lives and bring healing to the
Fairburn, GA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Father’s First Love”: a moving and uplifting account of one man’s journey to embrace God’s unconditional love. “The Father’s First Love” is the creation of published author, Sedrick Stevenson, a married father of five, who works as a recoup associate, repairing damaged cases for his company. Reflecting on his work, he likens himself to those cases, once damaged but restored through God’s love. He considers himself holy, a valued child of God, and an ambassador for Christ. His book shares this personal journey of faith and restoration.
Stevenson shares, “Good morning, good afternoon, or good evening, my dear friend. It depends on the time of day where you are. I am thrilled to share my experience and the good news about my Father, your Father, our Father, my Heavenly Father mindset, the love He has for you to allow His Son to die on the cross for us just to get us back into His family where we belong, just to spend time with us on a daily, eager to show us His unconditional love, and to let us know that we are not a long in this world, but He is right there with us. With this book, you will see and hear the manifestation of his love, so get ready, get ready, and enjoy this new ride, okay, and I can’t wait to share the good news in my next book, saying be done with the mind games that the enemy is playing with us. Well, come on, and let’s see what has been set aside for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sedrick Stevenson’s new book is an encouraging guide for anyone seeking to understand and experience God’s first and lasting love.
Consumers can purchase “The Father’s First Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Father’s First Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
