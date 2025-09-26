Dhanraj Fralin’s Newly Released “The King’s Orb: The Passage to Zion: Volume 1” is an Adventurous and Faith-Infused Tale of Courage, Loyalty, and Destiny

“The King’s Orb: The Passage to Zion: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dhanraj Fralin invites readers into a gripping fantasy journey where seven young men answer the king’s call, only to discover their path is filled with peril, purpose, and the battle between light and darkness.