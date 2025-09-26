Ken Kiehlbauch’s Newly Released "A Small Band of Heroes" is a Thrilling, High-Stakes Adventure of Courage and Faith in the Face of Unimaginable Danger
Ken Kiehlbauch’s “A Small Band of Heroes” from Christian Faith Publishing is an intense, action-packed story. In it, four individuals team up in a desperate attempt to stop the destruction of a great American city by a smuggled nuclear bomb. Faith and bravery guide them through a heart-pounding race against time.
Bentonville, AR, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Small Band of Heroes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Kiehlbauch is an intense, action-packed story about four individuals teaming up in a desperate fight to stop a nuclear disaster. Faith and bravery guide them through a heart-pounding race against time.
“A Small Band of Heroes”: is the creation of published author Ken Kiehlbauch, who at age ten committed himself to be a missionary anywhere in the world when he heard that most of the world had not even heard about Jesus. After high school, he went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago to train to be a missionary. He then attended a university in Wisconsin to train to be a missionary teacher. Since education was just a minor at the university, he had to choose a major and thought that physics sounded interesting. After graduating, he spent thirty-nine years on the staff of Faith Academy in Manila, Philippines, where he taught high school science to over 2,000 children of missionaries. In doing so, he helped their parents carry on their missionary work.
Ken lives with his wife, Gail, in Northwest Arkansas, where they are near their three daughters and their families. They have seven grandchildren and one granddog.
Kiehlbauch shares, “A nuclear bomb has been smuggled into the United States by one of its many enemies. Everybody is terrified and asking, “Where is it?” Every government agency is looking for it. Terror builds across the land.
The fifteen-year-old daughter of a pastor in Denver discovers something ominous in a very old family Bible. It was given to their ancestors 160 years earlier by a mysterious rescuer. The Bible seems to reveal the bomb’s location.
But no police department is going to give credence, so the pastor and his daughter, his FBI agent younger sister, and a cop from their church know that it’s up to them. They find themselves standing over a monstrous Russian-built nuclear bomb in the tunnels under Denver’s Bronco Stadium with less than a minute to go on the timer. If it goes off, they along with much of Denver, will be vaporized. Refusing to run and try to save their own lives, with the last seconds ticking away before detonation, they try the unthinkable!
They are truly a small band of heroes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken Kiehlbauch’s new book is a heart-pounding story of faith and incredible courage in the face of a terrifying challenge.
Consumers can purchase “A Small Band of Heroes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Small Band of Heroes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
