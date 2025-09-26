Author Robert J. Bolton, Jr.’s Newly Released "Blocking My View: Pushing Past People" is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl’s Journey to Overcome the Obstacles in Her Life
“Blocking My View: Pushing Past People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert J. Bolton, Jr. is a compelling novel that follows Amura, a young girl who, despite her talents, must confront the giants in her life. These giants, sometimes disguised as the voices and people around her, stand in the way of her growth and freedom. Desperate to move forward, Amura must learn how to rise above their hold or risk remaining forever confined.
Wappingers Falls, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Blocking My View: Pushing Past People”: a stirring tale of a young girl’s fight to move beyond the giants in her path—barriers that often come in the form of those nearest to her—who cloud her vision and challenge her resolve to live a life of her own design. Through Amura’s story, readers are reminded of how subtle yet powerful the influence of others can be on one’s journey.
“Blocking My View: Pushing Past People” is the creation of published author Robert J. Bolton, Jr., the founder of One Accord Christian Church of Newburgh, a nondenominational church endeavoring to minister to the “total man.”
Author Robert J. Bolton, Jr.’s education in business and religion, coupled with his twenty years of serving in the Christian Church, gives him insight into the seemingly colossal impediments that people face on their journey to reach the light of hope. In addition to his role with One Accord, the author is also the presiding bishop and founder of Gifted Ministries Fellowship International Inc., a fellowship and ministry that helps leaders and churches by giving a safe space to train and receive counsel and a covenant relationship. Robert is passionate about ministering to the total man to help people live great lives here in today’s society while waiting to experience a greater glorious life that awaits in eternity.
“There is hope, but sometimes the Goliaths of life will block your view from the path of seeing and attaining the hope that is surely there,” shares Bolton, Jr. “Yes, it is there, but what is blocking your view from seeing it and grasping it? Amura is a young girl who is intelligent beyond her years, but the giants that reside in her home and even outside her home are so massive that even her genius is put to the test. Is it the opinions, letdowns, or frailties of people that can block you from getting to where you should be in life? As Amura grows up, this is part of her issue. Will she get beyond, through, or over these giants, or will she allow them to cloud the hope that has always been there?
“In life, there are so many things that can be a hindrance to progressing to a place of peace and destiny. Countless things are ingrained in society. Many of these things you can get away from and rarely see or deal with again. One challenge that we can never get clear of is people. As the saying goes, ‘Can’t live with them and can’t live without them.’ Well, we have to live with them because as long as we are living, we will have to deal with people. This work helps us see how Amura navigates through people to get to her destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert J. Bolton, Jr.’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Amura’s journey, discovering the incredible strength she must draw upon to choose her own fate despite the overbearing influence of those around her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blocking My View” is a riveting tribute to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of life’s trials.
View a synopsis of “Blocking My View: Pushing Past People” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Blocking My View: Pushing Past People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blocking My View: Pushing Past People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
