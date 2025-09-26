Author Robert J. Bolton, Jr.’s Newly Released "Blocking My View: Pushing Past People" is a Powerful Story of a Young Girl’s Journey to Overcome the Obstacles in Her Life

“Blocking My View: Pushing Past People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert J. Bolton, Jr. is a compelling novel that follows Amura, a young girl who, despite her talents, must confront the giants in her life. These giants, sometimes disguised as the voices and people around her, stand in the way of her growth and freedom. Desperate to move forward, Amura must learn how to rise above their hold or risk remaining forever confined.