Mario Menjivar’s Newly Released "Equipped for Life" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing God’s Provision for Living with Strength, Purpose, and Faith
“Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mario Menjivar is a powerful resource that draws on scripture to reveal how believers can access God’s limitless strength, wisdom, and guidance for daily life and spiritual growth.
Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life”: a thoughtful exploration of the biblical truths that equip Christians to thrive in their walk of faith. “Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life” is the creation of published author, Mario Menjivar, an entrepreneur, deacon, and preacher, who holds a master’s degree in theology and has faithfully taught and preached at Los Angeles Baptist Church for over twenty years. Dedicated to helping Christians realize their God-given potential, he has ministered to children, teens, and adults alike. He and his wife, Milly, have been married for thirty-three years and live in Los Angeles, where they raised their three daughters.
Menjivar shares, “Are you living the life that God has called you to live?
When God calls you, He also equips you to live a life that honors him. Equipped for Life will show you the transformative power of the amazing resources that God provides for his children.
The ability to live a life worthy of your calling and a life that demonstrates godly character and moral courage is not something you can create artificially. That ability is given to us by our Creator. He has unbelievable resources that He wants to give you to empower you for the challenges of everyday life and to help you find your purpose.
In Equipped for Life, you will discover
· empowering resources,
· resources for daily living,
· resources for growth and protection, and
· heavenly resources.
To experience the fullness and power of the Holy Spirit, it’s crucial to understand and use your spiritual equipment. Strength, joy, peace, provision, and wisdom are only some of the inexhaustible resources you must learn to tap into.
After doing a verse-by-verse study through the book of Ephesians, Mario Menjivar, the author, was inspired and went on a mission to find more God-given resources, and that’s how this book was born.
Never doubt that God has the power to move mountains in order to fulfill his purpose in your life. He is capable of exceeding your wildest dreams and expectations because He is a God with boundless resources.
Equipped for Life shows you how to handle the challenges of this life without fear using God’s resources instead of your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mario Menjivar’s new book is a meaningful invitation to tap into the spiritual tools God provides, offering encouragement for believers seeking to live abundantly in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
