Mario Menjivar’s Newly Released "Equipped for Life" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing God’s Provision for Living with Strength, Purpose, and Faith

“Equipped for Life: Discover God’s resources that empower you to live the abundant life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mario Menjivar is a powerful resource that draws on scripture to reveal how believers can access God’s limitless strength, wisdom, and guidance for daily life and spiritual growth.