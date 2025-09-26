Jennings B. Barnett’s Newly Released "Precious Moments, Golden Memories" is a Heartwarming Collection That Reflects on the Joys and Lessons of a Simpler Time
“Precious Moments, Golden Memories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennings B. Barnett is an engaging anthology of stories from a rural upbringing paired with thoughtful scripture and reflections designed to inspire readers on their life journey.
Mt. Olivet, KY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Precious Moments, Golden Memories”: a nostalgic and spiritually enriching collection of short stories that transport readers to a time when life was simpler and connections to family, faith, and hard work were deeply cherished. “Precious Moments, Golden Memories” is the creation of published author, Jennings B. Barnett, who has been a business owner and a professional entertainer, performing a family-oriented show titled “Remembering a Legend: Red Skelton,” in honor of his childhood hero, Red Skelton. He is a world traveler, having lived and worked in five foreign countries: Cairo, Egypt; Salzburg, Austria; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Mexico City, Mexico, where he taught physics, chemistry, and math. He holds college degrees from Cincinnati Bible Seminary (BSL), Fort Hays Kansas State University (BA and BS), and Morehead State University (MES). He currently resides part-time on his farm, located in Robertson County, Kentucky, in Piqua, where he grew up.
Jennings B. Barnett shares, “Everyone has a story to tell. Come along on a young man’s journey as he shares a story about growing his first garden, catching his first fish, and taking his first and last chew of tobacco.
Read thirteen other stories shared by a young lad growing up on a tobacco-dairy farm when the land had to be tilled with a team of horses, baths were taken in a washtub, and the outhouse served as a toilet.
With each story, you will find a couple of Bible verses coupled with a thought of the day to help you along your life’s journey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennings B. Barnett’s new book offers readers a delightful mix of humor, reflection, and spiritual insight. Through vivid storytelling, Barnett captures the beauty of growing up on a farm in rural Kentucky and offers timeless wisdom for readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Precious Moments, Golden Memories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Precious Moments, Golden Memories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
