Author Brad Young’s Newly Released “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” Aims to Demystify Questions About God and Scripture
“PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Young is a thought-provoking read that utilizes analogies and illustrations provided by God to help readers gain a clearer understanding of His Word, specifically principles from the New Testament of Christ’s teachings.
Spring Hill, TN, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE”: a unique guide to better understanding God’s Word through examining the illustrations He has provided mankind. “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” is the creation of published author Brad Young, who served as the senior pastor of Calvary Chapel WestGrove in Southern California for thirty-eight years before retiring.
“One of the best ways to bring clarity to a written text when the meaning is not crystal clear is through the use of a picture illustration. The response, ‘Oh, now I understand,’ is often the result of a good picture illustration,” writes Young.
“It is normal to have questions or to have a certain amount of confusion when reading passages from the Bible. What many people are not aware of is that God has provided us with hundreds of these picture illustrations to help clarify what He is saying to us in His Word. God is the master illustrator, and we always come to a deeper understanding of His Word and, as a result, greater spiritual maturity when we look carefully at the picture illustrations He has created for us.
“In the first section of ‘Pictures II’, we will examine the picture illustrations God has provided for us through creation. We will discover that much of what God has created in the physical realm helps us to understand the spiritual realm. We will see how the physical explains the spiritual, how the visible explains the invisible. This section we will call Photo Album I.
“In the second section of the book, we will cover certain biblical principles that are contained in the New Testament, and we will look to the people and events of the Old Testament for picture illustrations that bring clarity to those New Testament doctrines. This section we will call Photo Album II.
“The third section of the book is the most important. We will look at what the New Testament teaches about who Jesus is and about God’s plan of salvation for the world, and then we will look to the people and events of the Old Testament for illuminating picture illustrations. We will call this section of the book Photo Album III.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Young’s new book will help readers to recognize, identify, and interpret the illustrations that God has provided to His people, making this an invaluable resource for those seeking to gain deeper spiritual guidance and understanding.
View a synopsis of “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
