Author Brad Young’s Newly Released “PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” Aims to Demystify Questions About God and Scripture

“PICTURES II: A SIMPLIFIED WAY of KNOWING GOD and UNDERSTANDING THE BIBLE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brad Young is a thought-provoking read that utilizes analogies and illustrations provided by God to help readers gain a clearer understanding of His Word, specifically principles from the New Testament of Christ’s teachings.