Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith’s New Release "Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug" is a Vibrant Tale for Young Readers Full of Adventure and Heart
“Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith is a whimsical and meaningful tale set in the lively world of Apewood, where friendship, faith, and perseverance unite to solve a mysterious crisis.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures”: a delightful and imaginative story that blends caring, determination, and adventure with a powerful spiritual message. “Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures” is the creation of published authors, Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith.
Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith shares, “Apewood, the greatest, prettiest, and happiest city in a far-off land populated by apes, monkeys, and other simians, has been stricken with a sudden mysterious illness that turns apes completely blue! They are almost paralyzed with sadness!
Mayor Ashton Ape the Third, the wise and noble mayor of Apewood, has taken on the challenge of pursuing the elusive cure for the Blue Bug. A devout Christian, Mayor Ashton calls upon God for help and guidance in this citywide emergency, but the daunting task is too large to handle alone! The answer lies in a missing, lonely Apewood resident: poor, poor Alfred!
Join Mayor Ashton and Alfred Ape as they discover that faith, prayer, and service can make the almost impossible become very possible! But will that be enough to deliver the desperate but miraculous cure?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith’s new book offers readers a charming, uplifting, and spiritually enriching story that teaches young minds the importance of belief, community, and stepping up when others need you most.
Consumers can purchase “Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
