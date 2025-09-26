Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith’s New Release "Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug" is a Vibrant Tale for Young Readers Full of Adventure and Heart

“Poor, Poor Alfred and the Mysterious Blue Bug: Ashton Ape’s Apewood Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Ultra-Gor the Supergorilla and W. C. Smith is a whimsical and meaningful tale set in the lively world of Apewood, where friendship, faith, and perseverance unite to solve a mysterious crisis.