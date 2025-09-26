Robert Miles O’masters’s Newly Released "Sixty Days of Sunrise" is a Heartfelt Devotional Offering Comfort, Hope, and Encouragement Through Christ-Centered Poetry
“Sixty Days of Sunrise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Miles O’Masters is a moving sixty-day devotional collection of poems inspired by God, written to uplift the brokenhearted, guide the lost, and inspire readers to welcome Jesus’s love into their lives.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sixty Days of Sunrise,” a touching devotional designed to inspire reflection and strengthen faith through daily readings of poetry, is the creation of published author, Robert Miles O’Masters.
O’Masters’s sister shares, “This book was inspired by God and, in obedience to God, was written by Robert Miles O’Masters. It is a small book of poems our Lord put in his heart, a sixty-day devotional meant to give hope to those who are lost, comfort to those who are in pain, and encouragement to open your heart to our Lord Jesus Christ, who loves and saves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Miles O’Masters’s new book is a spiritually enriching resource that offers readers daily encouragement, pointing them toward the peace and salvation found in Christ.
The proceeds from this book will support Isaiah 40:31 Ministry and Robert Miles O’Masters vision of bringing “HOPE” to the lost and comfort to the brokenhearted, including those in prisons, jails, recovery programs, and anyone open to discovering the love of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Sixty Days of Sunrise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sixty Days of Sunrise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O’Masters’s sister shares, “This book was inspired by God and, in obedience to God, was written by Robert Miles O’Masters. It is a small book of poems our Lord put in his heart, a sixty-day devotional meant to give hope to those who are lost, comfort to those who are in pain, and encouragement to open your heart to our Lord Jesus Christ, who loves and saves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Miles O’Masters’s new book is a spiritually enriching resource that offers readers daily encouragement, pointing them toward the peace and salvation found in Christ.
The proceeds from this book will support Isaiah 40:31 Ministry and Robert Miles O’Masters vision of bringing “HOPE” to the lost and comfort to the brokenhearted, including those in prisons, jails, recovery programs, and anyone open to discovering the love of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Sixty Days of Sunrise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sixty Days of Sunrise,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories