Author LaVerne Toombs’s Newly Released "ME" is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Trials, Struggles, and Triumphs She Has Experienced Throughout Life

“ME” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaVerne Toombs is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects upon her life journey, and the challenges and successes that have come to define her. Throughout each story, Toombs aims to uplift and inspire readers who may be facing similar obstacles in their own lives.