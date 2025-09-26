Author LaVerne Toombs’s Newly Released "ME" is a Powerful Memoir That Documents the Author’s Trials, Struggles, and Triumphs She Has Experienced Throughout Life
“ME” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaVerne Toombs is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author reflects upon her life journey, and the challenges and successes that have come to define her. Throughout each story, Toombs aims to uplift and inspire readers who may be facing similar obstacles in their own lives.
New Orleans, LA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ME”, a stirring and thought-provoking true account of the author’s life story, revealing the struggles and trials she has been forced to overcome, as well as the lessons learned and incredible triumphs earned along the way, is the creation of published author LaVerne Toombs.
“For many years, I have desired to empower, impact, and inspire through my life journey with the world, particularly women,” shares Toombs. “In 2022, I was invited to be a TEDx speaker, where I shared one of many life stories, ‘The F-Bomb,’ a story about forgiveness. After the TEDx experience and talking with other authors’ friends, I was encouraged to begin writing.
“It is my desire through my life stories shared in the book of ‘Me’, failures, victories, and triumphs that will bring hope and pour positive energy into your inner soul. I know there are many me who believe they are the only ones suffering from heartbreak, broken promises, betrayal, and physical and verbal abuse. I hope my stories will connect with your divine spirit and encourage you not to give up but to begin healing and remove the doubt to build your most holy faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaVerne Toombs’s new book is a riveting true story that serves as an incredible testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit when faced with life’s adversities. Deeply personal and candid, “ME” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, providing hope and comfort as they walk their own path.
View a synopsis of “ME” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “ME” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ME,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
