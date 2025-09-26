Brooks and Pineda’s Newly Released "The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889" is a Delightful Historical Children’s Adventure That Sparks Imagination

“The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marilyn Kay Brooks and Marilyn Kay Pineda is a captivating and educational children’s book that invites young readers to join an imaginative journey through the historic Oklahoma land run of 1889, blending history with whimsical storytelling.