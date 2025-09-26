Brooks and Pineda’s Newly Released "The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889" is a Delightful Historical Children’s Adventure That Sparks Imagination
“The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marilyn Kay Brooks and Marilyn Kay Pineda is a captivating and educational children’s book that invites young readers to join an imaginative journey through the historic Oklahoma land run of 1889, blending history with whimsical storytelling.
Comanche, OK, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889”: a charming and educational children’s adventure that brings history to life. “The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889” is the creation of published authors, Marilyn Kay Brooks and Marilyn Kay Pineda.
Marilyn Kay Brooks grew up surrounded by books, inspired by her mother, an elementary school teacher, to develop a lifelong love of reading and teaching. After more than 30 years teaching T-1 and first grade at Comanche Elementary School, she now helps students prepare for their GED diplomas at Red River Technology Center. Marilyn is a proud mother of three and grandmother to five, often spending time with her grandchildren who also inspired two coauthored children’s books. Her stories invite readers to join the imaginative adventures of children during the 1889 land run.
Marilyn Kay Pineda is a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, Bible class teacher, and retired public-school educator. She is the coauthor of The Train of Make-Believe and its sequel, featuring her grandchildren as characters. Marilyn has traveled extensively through scholarships with the Oklahoma Alliance for Geographic Education and has a deep passion for music. She has written numerous gospel songs, recorded a children’s train-themed album, and promotes character education through music. Marilyn teaches music theory and songwriting at the Texas Normal Singing School and directs girls’ chorus at the Western Oklahoma School of Music. She also records with the a cappella group Praise and Harmony. For Marilyn, teaching is a true calling she has cherished throughout her career.
Brooks and Pineda share, “The Train of Make-Believe continues to entertain readers on its fantastical adventures with Mother Goose and even more passengers! The travelers find themselves in the middle of an event they have only read about in history books and on computers—the 1889 Oklahoma land run!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Kay Brooks and Marilyn Kay Pineda’s new book offers a captivating blend of history and imagination, inviting young readers to explore the excitement of the 1889 Oklahoma Land Run through engaging storytelling and memorable characters.
Consumers can purchase “The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Train of Make-Believe at the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
