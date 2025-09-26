Starkey and Olsen’s Newly Released "Growing Under a Poisoned Sky" is a Practical Guide to Cultivating Health and Vitality in a Chemically Altered World
“Growing Under a Poisoned Sky” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Woods Starkey and Leslie Brandt Olsen offers readers a faith-based, research-driven approach to growing nutrient-dense food, restoring health, and protecting the body, soil, and water amid environmental challenges.
Greensburg, LA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Growing Under a Poisoned Sky”: a faith-inspired, informative guide for producing clean, organic food and maintaining wellness despite environmental interference. “Growing Under a Poisoned Sky” is the creation of published authors, Samantha Woods Starkey and Leslie Brandt Olsen.
Mr. and Mrs. Steven Starkey live in rural Louisiana. They run a two-acre organic, no-till market garden. Together, they began searching for why they never felt good anymore! That journey led them to the realization that geoengineering was affecting their soil, water, food, and health. After four years of research, they felt led by the Holy Spirit to share the knowledge downloaded into them by God’s Holy Bible and Spirit. Not only can you feel better, but you can cure most issues with nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, and herbs.
Leslie met Samantha through Sam’s YouTube channel Starkey Farmstead in 2023 while researching the Maui Fires. An avid researcher and writer, Leslie started writing a bimonthly newsletter for Sam’s YouTube members, which eventually led to them combining their talents and areas of expertise in the collaboration of writing this book. Leslie has been a Christian for fifty-four years, has a passion for biblical studies, and is grandma to her two adorable twin grandsons. She lives with her husband, Daug, in Salem, Oregon.
Starkey and Olsen shares, “As more people begin to notice the changes in our skies, many are becoming increasingly concerned about how to grow clean, organic food in a chemically altered environment. Growing Under a Poisoned Sky is a guide dedicated to helping you restore and protect your body, water, and soil. Through knowledge and practical solutions, we can overcome the challenges of producing pure, nourishing food—even under the weight of environmental manipulation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Woods Starkey and Leslie Brandt Olsen’s new book equips readers with practical tools and spiritual guidance to thrive in a world facing environmental and chemical challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Growing Under a Poisoned Sky” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing Under a Poisoned Sky,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
