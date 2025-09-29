Kathy Ruth (Hall) Haack, Randall W. Haack and Tracy Leigh Hall’s Newly Released "Three Voices" is a Compelling Collection of Poetry Exploring Life, Faith, and Family
“Three Voices” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Kathy Ruth (Hall) Haack, Randall W. Haack and Tracy Leigh Hall is an inspiring collection of poetry featuring the unique perspectives of three family members. The work weaves themes of love, faith, and nature into a harmonious tribute to life’s experiences.
Dumfries, VA, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Three Voices,” a vibrant and heartfelt collection of poetry celebrating the distinct voices of three family members—a father, mother, and daughter, is the creation of published authors, Kathy Ruth (Hall) Haack, Randall W. Haack and Tracy Leigh Hall.
Kathy Ruth (Hall) Haack, Randall W. Haack and Tracy Leigh Hall share, “The "Three Voices" refer to the poetry of three related family members: a father, a mother, and a daughter. All have unique writing styles, choices of subject matter and different life experiences. Their backgrounds and skills sets are different. Randy’s engineering background stresses mathematics. Kathy's expertise lies in relationships and manipulation of data sets. Tracy’s talents lie in the creation of beauty and aesthetics. Above all, the authors came from an era where men were men, women were women and facts were verifiable. We hope you, the reader, will enjoy the various values, concepts and feelings generated by each author.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Ruth (Hall) Haack, Randall W. Haack and Tracy Leigh Hall’s new book is a beautifully curated anthology that captures the essence of family bonds and faith-driven creativity.
Consumers can purchase “Three Voices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Citiofbooks.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Three Voices,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
