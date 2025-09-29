Cecilia Evette’s Newly Released "I Wonder, Can You See Me?" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Born from Faith, Resilience, and Spiritual Transformation
“I Wonder, Can You See Me?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cecilia Evette is an inspiring work of poetry that reflects her journey from hardship to healing, offering encouragement and hope through the power of God’s presence.
New York, NY, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Wonder, Can You See Me?”: a moving poetic exploration of faith, perseverance, and identity in Christ. “I Wonder, Can You See Me?” is the creation of published author, Cecilia Evette, a Denver native and U.S. Army veteran who served ten years, including a deployment to Iraq, and discovered her deeper spiritual calling after returning home. Out of her trials and transformation, she embraced writing as a way to glorify God rather than for personal fulfillment. Through her poetry, Cecilia seeks to inspire, encourage, and lead others toward God’s love, continuing her journey of faith and purpose.
Cecilia Evette shares, “I Wonder, Can You See Me? was birthed through life’s trials, tribulations, success, joy, and God’s liberation. It is a collection of inspirational poetry that set me free, which allows me to share my journey with those who are wondering if they are seen and, most of all, with those that need to see within. I found myself through this journey when I realized God was and is with me always. God allowed me to see myself through my darkest hours, he walked with me when I was in dry places, he whispered to me when I was in the lowest valleys, and he held me in his arms when I was on the mountaintop.
As this book unfolds my journey through the words of inspiration that pulled me through to the manifestation of God’s blessings and favor in my life, I know you shall find something that will touch the very situations in your life and pull you through as well.
It’s my declaration that I SEE ME!
It is God’s will for you to SEE YOU and be free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cecilia Evette’s new book is a testament to the healing power of God and a reminder that faith can bring clarity, strength, and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “I Wonder, Can You See Me?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Wonder, Can You See Me?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
