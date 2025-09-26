nClouds Acquires PREDICTif Solutions, Expanding AWS Data, Analytics, Migration and AI/ML Capabilities
nClouds (Salt Lake City) acquired PREDICTif Solutions (Houston) on Sept 25, 2025, expanding AWS data analytics, AI/ML & migration capabilities. PREDICTif brings 9 AWS competencies including Data & Analytics, Generative AI. Combined entity offers end-to-end cloud transformation - migration, modernization, AI automations, managed services. nClouds: 2024 AWS Partner of Year Finalist, #1 SaaS partner 2023.
Salt Lake City, UT, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- nClouds, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today the acquisition of PREDICTif Solutions, a Houston headquartered AWS consulting partner recognized for its deep expertise in Data & Analytics, AI/ML, and cloud migrations. The acquisition strengthens nClouds’ ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation - spanning strategy, migration, modernization, managed services, AI and advanced analytics on AWS.
About PREDICTif Solutions
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PREDICTif Solutions is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 9 validated AWS Competency designations including Data & Analytics, Generative AI, Conversational AI and Small Medium Business (SMB). PREDICTif helps customers build modern data platforms on AWS (ingest, store, process, visualize), operationalize AI/ML solutions, and execute complex migrations - delivering secure, governed, and scalable architectures across industries including energy, finance, healthcare, life science, manufacturing, retail, SaaS and telecom. PREDICTif Solutions helps businesses transform data into a strategic asset.
“PREDICTif’s mission has always been to help enterprises become truly data-driven and AI-powered. By joining nClouds, we can scale our Data & Analytics and AI/ML expertise to reach more customers and accelerate value with AWS,” said Jeff Huang, CEO of PREDICTif Solutions. “Together, we’ll empower organizations to activate their data for faster, more insightful decision-making and deliver AI-driven automations that provide a differentiated competitive advantage.”
Customer Value
The combination of nClouds’ cloud engineering, SRE/DevOps, security & compliance, FinOps, and managed services with PREDICTif’s data engineering, analytics, and AI/ML expertise creates a single, outcomes-focused partner for customers seeking measurable business impact on AWS - from migration through insight and automation. Customers can expect expanded offerings including AWS Migration, Optimization, data lakehouse builds, ML/GenAI automations, and modernization programs with end-to-end compliance and security governance.
“Business leaders need partners who move at the speed of their business,” said Kelly Chamberlain, CEO of nClouds. “PREDICTif’s proven strengths in Data & Analytics and AI/ML perfectly complement our cloud modernization and managed services portfolio. Together, we’ll help customers not just adapt to change, but lead it.”
nClouds Recognition & Momentum
When enterprises need cloud transformation that delivers results, they choose nClouds. Recognized globally as a 2024 AWS Partner of the Year Award Finalist for both MSP and SaaS excellence, nClouds has built its reputation on proven success in cloud migrations, application modernization, security and compliance, managed services, and DevOps. nClouds was North America’s #1 AWS SaaS Competency Partner in 2023 and holds 28+ AWS certifications, including AWS Competency designations in SaaS, Migration, DevOps, Data & Analytics, and Security, as well as AWS Service Delivery designations across multiple solution areas.
Investor Support
Charles Thayne Capital first invested in nClouds in 2022, enabling the company to accelerate innovation, expand operations, and grow sales across public sector and commercial markets, all while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile customer base. CTC is proud to continue supporting nClouds in this acquisition as it executes its growth strategy in the public cloud ecosystem.
About nClouds
nClouds is an award-winning AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 28 validated AWS Competencies focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with customers to migrate, modernize, and manage on AWS, improving agility and innovation velocity, reducing operational costs, and increasing workforce efficiencies. Core practices include cloud migration and modernization, DevOps, security & compliance, FinOps, and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com. Selected recognition: CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2021–2024), CRN Fast Growth 150 (No. 10 in 2021), HFS Hot Vendor (2018), DevOps Dozen – Best New DevOps Solutions Company (2017).
Media Contacts
nClouds
GraceAnn De Cesaris, VP Biz Dev & Alliances
graceann@nclouds.com
PREDICTif Solutions
Haleigh Smoot, Marketing
haleigh@nclouds.com
About PREDICTif Solutions
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PREDICTif Solutions is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 9 validated AWS Competency designations including Data & Analytics, Generative AI, Conversational AI and Small Medium Business (SMB). PREDICTif helps customers build modern data platforms on AWS (ingest, store, process, visualize), operationalize AI/ML solutions, and execute complex migrations - delivering secure, governed, and scalable architectures across industries including energy, finance, healthcare, life science, manufacturing, retail, SaaS and telecom. PREDICTif Solutions helps businesses transform data into a strategic asset.
“PREDICTif’s mission has always been to help enterprises become truly data-driven and AI-powered. By joining nClouds, we can scale our Data & Analytics and AI/ML expertise to reach more customers and accelerate value with AWS,” said Jeff Huang, CEO of PREDICTif Solutions. “Together, we’ll empower organizations to activate their data for faster, more insightful decision-making and deliver AI-driven automations that provide a differentiated competitive advantage.”
Customer Value
The combination of nClouds’ cloud engineering, SRE/DevOps, security & compliance, FinOps, and managed services with PREDICTif’s data engineering, analytics, and AI/ML expertise creates a single, outcomes-focused partner for customers seeking measurable business impact on AWS - from migration through insight and automation. Customers can expect expanded offerings including AWS Migration, Optimization, data lakehouse builds, ML/GenAI automations, and modernization programs with end-to-end compliance and security governance.
“Business leaders need partners who move at the speed of their business,” said Kelly Chamberlain, CEO of nClouds. “PREDICTif’s proven strengths in Data & Analytics and AI/ML perfectly complement our cloud modernization and managed services portfolio. Together, we’ll help customers not just adapt to change, but lead it.”
nClouds Recognition & Momentum
When enterprises need cloud transformation that delivers results, they choose nClouds. Recognized globally as a 2024 AWS Partner of the Year Award Finalist for both MSP and SaaS excellence, nClouds has built its reputation on proven success in cloud migrations, application modernization, security and compliance, managed services, and DevOps. nClouds was North America’s #1 AWS SaaS Competency Partner in 2023 and holds 28+ AWS certifications, including AWS Competency designations in SaaS, Migration, DevOps, Data & Analytics, and Security, as well as AWS Service Delivery designations across multiple solution areas.
Investor Support
Charles Thayne Capital first invested in nClouds in 2022, enabling the company to accelerate innovation, expand operations, and grow sales across public sector and commercial markets, all while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile customer base. CTC is proud to continue supporting nClouds in this acquisition as it executes its growth strategy in the public cloud ecosystem.
About nClouds
nClouds is an award-winning AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 28 validated AWS Competencies focused on helping organizations accelerate innovation. We partner with customers to migrate, modernize, and manage on AWS, improving agility and innovation velocity, reducing operational costs, and increasing workforce efficiencies. Core practices include cloud migration and modernization, DevOps, security & compliance, FinOps, and managed services. Learn more at nclouds.com. Selected recognition: CRN MSP 500 – Pioneer 250 (2021–2024), CRN Fast Growth 150 (No. 10 in 2021), HFS Hot Vendor (2018), DevOps Dozen – Best New DevOps Solutions Company (2017).
Media Contacts
nClouds
GraceAnn De Cesaris, VP Biz Dev & Alliances
graceann@nclouds.com
PREDICTif Solutions
Haleigh Smoot, Marketing
haleigh@nclouds.com
Contact
nCloudsContact
GraceAnn De Cesaris
(866)673-9330
nclouds.com
GraceAnn De Cesaris
(866)673-9330
nclouds.com
Categories