Builders Site Protection Releases New Surface Protection Catalog
Builders Site Protection has released their new surface protection catalog. This new catalog features exciting new products such as Cabinet Armor as well as entirely new negative air and medical construction focused product lines from Omni CleanAir.
Bend, OR, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of temporary surface protection – Builders Site Protection – is excited to announce the release of their all-new finish protection catalog. This new catalog showcases traditional bestsellers such as DoorGuard, as well as innovative new products such as Cabinet Armor cabinet protection.
New to the catalog is the debut of Cabinet Armor, which has quickly proven to be a bestseller. Replacing the discontinued Protecta-Foam, Cabinet Armor is a breathable covering designed to be quickly applied to the outside of cabinets using a built-in adhesive strip. Cabinet Armor has perforations every 16 inches to cut down on installation time; and is a standard 32” in height so no trimming length is necessary. Custom printing options are available, with more information being found on page 3 of the new catalog.
Longtime customer favorite UV Threshold Tape has been upgraded and improved. The new formulation features more UV inhibitors to ensure usage on metal thresholds for up to six months. This is in addition to new tapes such as repositionable Clean Green plastic edge tape.
The new catalog includes returning favorites for all types of finishes. Class leading DoorGuard and its larger variant DoorGuard Plus are featured prominently, as is the best-selling Toilet Sheath toilet fixture protection. Mainstays in the medical construction field are also expanded in depth – with new Edge Guard panel and door options now available too. Edge Guard compatible negative air products from Omni-CleanAir are featured in the catalog for the first time.
Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection, abatement and remediation, and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Ley at (541) 633-7793, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com
