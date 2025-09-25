From Tradition to Innovation: Practical Funeral Home Strategies on 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Miami, FL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Funeral home owners and directors now have access to actionable insights for modernizing their businesses. In Episode 10 of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero sits down with Jonathan Kepner, Co‑Owner and Licensed Funeral Director at Raymer‑Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, to discuss family legacy, operational innovation, and community engagement.
Jonathan Kepner represents five generations of funeral professionals and brings a unique perspective by blending tradition with entrepreneurial innovation. Since relocating to North Carolina in 2012, he has co‑owned Raymer‑Kepner while also running a local pizza franchise, creating creative opportunities to connect with the community outside the funeral home.
During the conversation, Jonathan emphasizes community-first service, transparency, and trust-building. He explains how having an onsite crematory improves operational efficiency and reassures families that their loved ones remain in trusted care. Jonathan also shares practical ways to maintain openness, such as explaining the cremation process clearly, offering witness opportunities, and keeping families informed at every step.
Community engagement is a key component of the funeral home’s strategy. Jonathan discusses initiatives like delivering meals to hospice caregivers, supporting families after difficult arrangements, and leveraging casual, approachable interactions to strengthen local relationships. These efforts build goodwill and reinforce the funeral home’s reputation.
The episode also explores emerging trends in funeral service, including alternative disposition methods such as aquamation, new memorial products, and celebration-style services tailored to individual preferences. Jonathan highlights the importance of maintaining the human touch, even as AI and automation streamline administrative work. Practical AI applications he discusses include obituary drafting, marketing campaigns, and operational automation—tools designed to free staff for relational work rather than replace them.
On the business side, Jonathan shares insights on succession planning, expanding service lines including pet cremation, and creating strong systems that allow teams to function cohesively, even when staff are not family. He stresses the value of building a “moat” around a funeral home’s brand through reputation, systems, and community connections, particularly as consolidation reshapes the industry.
Actionable Takeaways for Funeral Professionals
Prioritize transparency and clear communication, especially around cremation.
Invest in community relationships through consistent, thoughtful engagement.
Leverage onsite capabilities or partnerships to improve service confidence.
Adopt technology and AI for administrative efficiency while preserving human interaction.
Plan for succession and consider strategic acquisitions to grow the business sustainably.
Offer celebration-style and eco-conscious services to meet evolving family preferences.
The episode is available for streaming on the 6 Feet Ahead YouTube Channel and the Funeral Marketing Pros podcast page.
Connect with Jonathan Kepner:
Website: https://www.kepnerfh.com
Email: jonathan@kepnerfuneral.net
About 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Hosted by Oscar Guerrero, 6 Feet Ahead provides funeral professionals with practical insights, marketing strategies, and operational advice to grow their businesses and better serve families.
