Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein.
Peter Ellenstein** directs John Rubinstein*. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design) and Matthew Novotny (Lighting). Joe Huppert* is the Stage Manager in charge of Projection and Sound. Clarence Lightfoot II is the Production Assistant.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
** SDC Union
Previews begin on Wednesday, October 22. Opening Night is set for Saturday, October 25, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, October 22, to Sunday, November 16, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, October 24, and Wednesday, November 12. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for October 31.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $58.50 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $68.50, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $80.50; Sun. Night - $66.50. For ticket information and to secure your seats for Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
